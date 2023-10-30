



Isaac Wilson had one of his most efficient games of the season in last Friday’s 52-0 first round playoff thrashing of Layton. Wilson went 18 of 21 for 333 yards and 4 touchdowns and tacked on another 81 yards on just 7 carries.

Unfortunately, defensive statistics weren’t provided for his teammate Kash Dillon. Corner Canyon will face Lone Peak, who they beat 51-36 in the 3rd week of the season, Friday in the second round of the playoffs.

Davis Andrews dominated on both sides of the ball in his playoff debut. He had 7 catches for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 tackles, a sack, and an interception in American Fork’s 42-14 opening round playoff win over Westlake.

Lamar Radcliffe had 11 carries for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns, as well as 2 catches for 50 yards and another touchdown as Sacramento High won its 4th straight game 48-26 over Rio Americano after starting 0-6. Radcliffe finished the regular season with 1,187 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on just 132 carries.

Jeilani Davis had 3 tackles and an interception in Mater Dei’s 35-19 win over Santa Margarita. Davis finished the regular season with 5 interceptions.

Hunter Andrews did not play in Magnolia’s regular season finale 13-12 comeback win over Foster. In 9 games, Andrews finished 164 Carries for 1,461 yards rushing and another 221 receiving yards and 23 total touchdowns.

Kana’i Kekahuna-Lopes and St. John Bosco finished the regular season 9-1 with a 44-22 win over Orange Lutheran. No stats were provided from their victory.

Sammie Hunter did not play in Chandler’s 49-7 win over Perry last weekend as the Wolves improved to a 7-2 record. They will finish the regular season next Friday vs Hamilton.



