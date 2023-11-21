



The Corner Canyon Trio – Isaac Wilson, Kash Dillon, and Ike Garcia – rolled to another win last Friday, knocking off Skyridge for the Utah 6A Championship. Wilson was in typical form, completing 15 of 23 passes for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns, and running for a season-high 192 yards and 3 touchdowns in the victory.

On the year, Wilson completed 67% of his passes for 4,595 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,304 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per carry, and another 13 touchdowns.

The season also came to an end for Hunter Andrews last Friday, as Magnolia fell to College Station 45-21 in the Area playoff round. Andrews will be coming to Utah as a linebacker but was outstanding in his senior season as a running back. He rushed for 1,244 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 155 yards per game and 9.1 yards per rush.

Kanai Kekahuna-Lopes and St. John Bosco won 43-42 in a back-and-forth battle in dramatic fashion Friday night, as Centennial attempted and failed a two-point conversion with under a minute to play. Kekahuna-Lopes had 4 tackles in the win. St. John Bosco will face Jeilani Davis and Mater Dei this Friday in the CIF Division 1 Championship game.

Jeilani Davis and Mater Dei won in surprisingly easy fashion, 42-14 over the previously undefeated Sierra Canyon. Davis was second on the team with 7 tackles in the victory. They’ll meet up with St. John Bosco Friday for the CIF Division 1 Championship.

Sammie Hunter’s season came to an unexpected finish Friday night, as Chandler lost their playoff opener to Highland 19-14. Hunter finished the game with 2 tackles. On the season, Hunter finished with 20 tackles, 1 sack, and 2 pass deflections.



