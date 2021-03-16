UteNation - The Krystkowiak Era has Ended for Utah

The University of Utah has fired Larry Krystkowiak. A sub .500 record and years is stalled momentum, led to Krystkowiak and Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan to start buyout negotiations during the tail-end of the basketball season. Reports were that Krystkowiak acknowledged that he was burnt out and the program who had their hands tied until 2023, was ready for a change.

Below is an official statement from Harlan:

“Today, I informed Head Men's Basketball Coach Larry Krystkowiak that I am making a change in the leadership of our men's basketball program. The decision comes after a thorough evaluation of the program—both on and off of the court—as I do with every head coach at the conclusion of their seasons. Ultimately, our program needs a new voice, a new vision and a new leader who can build upon Larry's foundation and lead us to greater heights in the years ahead.

Larry has always been dedicated to our student-athletes, to our University and to the Salt Lake City community, and I am grateful for his decade of service to the University of Utah. In addition, he and his wife Jan have been incredibly generous in supporting University and community initiatives. I want to wish Larry, Jan and their family the very best.

The costs associated with this termination and the hiring of a new head coach and staff will be fully funded from athletically-generated resources. We will launch an immediate national search for a new head coach."

UteNation will have more on this situation as it develops. Immediate candidates for the job are likely to be: former Utes Alex Jensen and Johnnie Bryant—both heavily respected NBA assistants—as well as Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser, a Rick Majerus protege.



