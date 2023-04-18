



The Utah defensive line is already one of the strongest in the nation, and now it’s adding even more force with the commitment of JUCO defensive end Vili Taufatofua.

The New Mexico Military Institute standout had several offers from Power 5 conference schools, including Oregon State, BYU, and Utah. Following official visits to the Cougars and Utes, Taufatofua ultimately went with his heart to make his final decision.

“It honestly came down to my heart,” Taufatofua said. “Coach Powell is doing an awesome job with the D-line. It’s special up there. They’re always competitive and I wanted to be a part of that.”

Beyond his solid relationship with Coach Powell, Taufatofua was also impressed with what he saw from his future teammates on the defensive line while on his visit.

“I was in meetings with the D-line groups, and you can just feel the atmosphere in there,” he said. “It’s really competitive but you can also see that it’s all love in there too. They’re willing to take each other to the next level.”

Another factor in his decision was the Utes track record of getting players into the NFL.

“Utah really does have a good record with D-lines and taking players to the next level,” Taufatofua said. “Coach Powell has coached awesome players and I want to be around those types of coaches that can maximize my playing potential as well as myself.”

Having been born and raised in New Zealand, Taufatofua’s recruitment out of high school was relatively quiet. However, after his lone season with the Broncos, he made a name for himself while making an enormous impact. He showed consistency by recording a sack in 11 of 12 games and finished the season with a NJCAA leading 15.5 sacks along with three forced fumbles and 81 tackles.

He’ll be joining the team in late May, and still has three years and a redshirt remaining. If he has it his way, his strong production will continue once he joins the Utes.

“We coming in the fall,” Taufatofua said. “The D-line is gonna look scary. Fans won’t even need to worry about it. They should expect to see us getting to the quarterback, just like in previous years.”