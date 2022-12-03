



The smell of roses is twice as nice, as the University of Utah football team has completed a near improbable run as back to back Pac-12 champions. Despite trailing 17-3 early in the second quarter, Utah flipped a switch and came alive both offensively and defensively. In the end, Utah went on to hammer the Trojans 47-24 and destroying the No. 4 Trojans hope of a CFP berth, as Utah accounted for both of USC’s losses this season.

The Utes have earned the prestigious honor of representing the Pac-12 in the Rose Bowl for the second consecutive season.

What an impressive defensive turnaround

The Utes defense would come out and struggle early on against the Trojans. Utah would find themselves down 14 after several blown coverages but would adjust and rebound, controlling the Trojans offense to the end. Utah would sack Caleb Williams seven times, with Gabe Reid and Mohamoud Diabate having two apiece. The defense also had 11 missed tackles and three quarterback hurries.

Early-on, as Utah struggled, Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley stuck to the script, believing they had the right game plan, despite some blown assignments and bad tackling. That decision would pay off in the end, as the Trojans sputtered to scoring three points in the second quarter and only seven points in the second half. In the third quarter, USC gained only one yard on offense.

Caleb Williams was slowed by a hamstring injury he suffered on a long run. From that point in Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham knew just what to do.

“We sensed sometime early in the third quarter,” admitted Whittingham. “I believe that’s when a quarterback that becomes not as mobile as he should be or could be, you smell blood in the water that’s when you start bringing the heat, that’s the strategy you want to use.

Caleb is a tremendous player, maybe the most difficult quarterback to sack that we’ve ever played against. But, we banged him up and slowed him down.”





Cam Rising > Caleb Williams

Williams may be the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but when it comes to class, he has a long way to go. One week after decorating his nails with f@#* ND, he did the same for the Utah game.

“I don’t give a $#!+. It is what it is,” chuckled Rising when asked what they thought about Williams' nails. “You can do whatever you want, put whatever you want on your nails. I’m not going to judge you for whatever you do. Hope you liked it.”

Rising went on to complete 22-33 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns. He was the calming and confident presence the Utah offense needed as they faced adversity early-on.

Williams is now 0-2 against Rising and Utah. Additionally, Utah’s high-respected and classy leader also will have a ring that he and the Utes ripped from Williams’ immature fingers.





Redemption for Hubert

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: Utah safety RJ Hubert struggled mightily for a large portion of the game. Missed tackles and blown coverages allowed USC to jump out to their early lead.

Despite those struggles, Hubert stayed the course and made one of the most crucial plays of the game.

With 6:57 to go in the game, USC was driving at the Utah 23 yard line, down 34-24. Looking to make a play, Williams threw towards the sideline, and Hubert jumped the route for a pivotal interception.

Then on a crucial 3rd and 2, Ja’Quinden Jackson would seal the victory with a 53-yard touchdown run.

The lesson here in regards to Hubert is that it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. The Utah senior will now go down in Utah history and the man who made the key interception, helping Utah head back to the Rose Bowl.





Bernard and Jackson are a special 1-2 punch

For the second week in a row, Micah Bernard and Ja’Quinden Jackson shined in the Utah backfield. With Bernard finally healthy and Jackson comfortable and up to speed, Utah is finally seeing the fruits from the running back room that they expected all season long.

Jackson led all running backs with 13 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns—including the game-winner mentioned above. Bernard finished with 129 all-purpose yards and one touchdown. Both backs averaged eight yards per carry.

USC had no answer for Bernard and Jackson, and now they’re breakout is sure to cause headaches for whoever Utah’s B1G opponent might be.





Bumps and bruises lead to surprising stars

With Dalton Kincaid and Devaughn Vele both limited due to injuries, the Utes needed production in the passing game and all of Jaylen Dixon, Thomas Yassmin, and Money Parks delivered.

Dixon overcame an early fumble to score a crucial touchdown after an uncharacteristic Kincaid drop in the end zone. Dixon would finish with six receptions for 55 yards and the score that tied the game.

Parks was Utah’s leading receiver with four receptions for 88 yards and had the go-ahead 57-yard touchdown, in which he broke a tackle and then cut to the sideline.

From that point on, USC would never lead or tie the game again. Still, USC began to show some life again with a 12-yard touchdown reception for Mario Williams, which was immediately matched by a 60-yard touchdown from Yassmin, who broke tackles and dragged USC defenders along the way.

This trio was an integral part of the Utes defending their Pac-12 title.

“I think we’re just as deep or talented as we’ve ever been,” said Whittingham. “I know we are and I believe that has manifested several times this season. I believe there were several games we were without guys. In other years we probably could have not overcome it and not continue to play at the highest level we did this year.”





Up next

The Utes victory stamped their return to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena but who will Utah play? It’s suspected that Ohio State will slide into the No. 4 position for the CFP with the USC loss, giving a high probability of the Utes facing Penn State.

But, if Purdue upsets Michigan in the Big Ten Championship, they will face the Utes in the Rose Bowl. If Michigan and Ohio State are in the playoffs, and Purdue loses the championship, Penn State is the next best option and would be the chosen one to face the Utes for the first time in program history.



