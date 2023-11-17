



The Runnin' Utes overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 77 to 70 in the first round of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. It was a back-and-forth game from the tip and Utah notched a quality neutral site win. The Utes move to 3-0 on the season and into the semifinals of the tournament. Here are the takeaways from Thursday night's victory:





It's the Branden Carlson Show

The fifth-year senior scored a career high 31 points on 12 of 20 shooting, including 4 of 7 from three-point range. Carlson scored from anywhere he wanted to and showed the ability to post up just as easily as a catch-and-shoot three. Wake Forest had no answers for him and could not even slow him down on offense. It was clear early on that this game was going to go as Carlson did.

In addition to his offensive firepower, Carlson was extremely effective on defense, recording 5 blocks. He picked up only one foul in the game and altered many shots in the paint.





Defensive Versatility Turned the Game Around

A key adjustment that Craig Smith and his staff made to keep Wake Forest on their heels was alternating between man and zone defense, particularly in the second half. Not only did the Utes play a traditional 2-3 zone, but they also switched into a 1-3-1 occasionally. The combined length of 7-footers Carlson and Lawson Lovering patrolling the paint forced the Demon Deacons into some poor shots, both close to the basket and on the perimeter.

The extra layer of complexity to their defense will help Utah not become too susceptible to more athletic teams. Utah's effectiveness the off Wake Forest's offensive flow and created the needed defensive stops to fuel the second half comeback.





Potential Long-Term Weaknesses Revealed

As great as the second half was for Utah, the first half was frustrating for highlighting some potential issues to keep an eye on. Nine first half turnovers made the Utes their own worst enemy. However, they finished the game with just 11 total, so hopefully the first half issues were more of an anomaly.

Perimeter defense was another potential concern. Wake Forest's starting guards combined for 24 first half points, shooting 9 of 13 and 4 of 6 from three-point range. They would go on to finish with just 36 total points thanks to the change up of zone defenses, but they consistently seemed to be a threat to score for most of the game against Utah's guards. While Utah has more athleticism and length this season, it will be interesting to see how the guards and wings develop against more athletic teams.

Despite some of the concerns, this was a great team win with the coaches making great adjustments throughout the game and the players executing when it mattered most. The Runnin' Utes showed a resiliency that high-level squads contain, so hopefully this win is a sign of more quality wins.





What's Next

Utah moves onto the semifinals of the Charleston Classic to play the no. 6 Houston Cougars on Friday at 2:30 PM MST on ESPN2. This will be another great early season test for the 2023-'24 Runnin' Utes.



