



The (22-14) Runnin’ Utes are headed to “the other” Final Four, at the legendary Hinkle Fieldhouse, after demolishing (24-14) VCU, 74-54. It was a dominating performance from start to finish, with VCU making some sporadic runs.

Utah couldn’t have asked for a better start

Playing in his last home game, Branden Carlson led a quick 10-0 to start the game, scoring five of those points. Utah would stretch the lead to 18-2, before VCU seemed to finally wake up. The Rams went on a 21-11 run bringing the score to 29-23 for the Utes. They got the deficit within five, before Utah made another late run, finishing the half in style with a three-pointer at the buzzer by Deivon Smith to give Utah a 36-26 lead at the break.

VCU started the second half with the first bucket, but then didn’t score again until over four minutes into the second half. With just under eight minutes into the second half, Utah had a 20-point lead, as the Rams had only scored six points and made two field goals.

For the game, Utah shot 44.4% on 28-63 shooting and they went 13-33 from long-distance. VCU shot 32.8% from the field and only made 5-26 from long distance.

Deivon Smith sets Pac-12 triple-double record

Madsen and Carlson step up in crucial game

Gabe Madsen led all scorers with 18 points, while Carlson was just behind him with 17. When those two are the leading scorers, Utah is tough to beat. Playing in his final home game, Carlson went 7-13 from the field and 3-5 from long-distance as he continues to battle his elbow injury. His hot start, as mentioned above, was a big boost to the Utes. Madsen set the all-time single-season three-point record on the night, and currently sits at 103 for the 2023-24 season.

Up next

No. 2 seed Utah will play No. 1 seed Indiana State this coming Tuesday at 5:00 PM MST at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The winner of that game will play either No. 4 Georgia or No. 1 Seton Hall for the NIT championship on April 4th.



