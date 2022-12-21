SIGNED NLI: Smith Snowden, DB
Smith Snowden has the chance to be next line as another Hometown Hero for the University of Utah. The 4-star 5.8 rated Rivals cornerback from Lehi, UT always had the Utes near the top of his list and he chose them over BYU, Colorado, and Tennessee among others. Eventually, it came down to Utah and in-state rival BYU, where Smith's father, Will, was a student-athlete. Snowden is another football player with high-level track speed, clocking a 10.53 100-meter dash.
Utah's history with developing defensive backs and getting them to the NFL was too much to pass up for the 2022 Deseret News Mr. Football. “Their resume of people, the DBs specifically who are in the NFL, it’s almost too good to be true and coach Sharrieff Shah and Morgan Scalley are going to get you right no matter the situation,” Snowden said.
EVALUATION:
He's a technician! Snowden looks so comfortable in his press technique, stays square, and has the burst to run and cut off the fade. He plays big in his press. Off-technique footwork is sound as well, he doesn’t get out of position often. Smith can run like a gazelle, and isn't afraid to tackle.
-Brian Blechen, S/CB, 2010-2014
Snowden is fundamentally sound for the next level already. His press and footwork are SOLID. Smith understands the schemes and his role. You can see him surveying the field during the plays (head on swivel).
-Cal Beck, CB/KR, 1994-1996
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
Consensus All-American Clark Phillips III—a player that Snowden looks up to—is off early to the NFL. The talented four-star ballhawk should come in immediately ready to compete for a rotation spot or even a starting role. Snowden is a BYU legacy-recruit that chose the rival school instead. A big reason why is Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah and his track record for developing lockdown corners.