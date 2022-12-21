



Smith Snowden has the chance to be next line as another Hometown Hero for the University of Utah. The 4-star 5.8 rated Rivals cornerback from Lehi, UT always had the Utes near the top of his list and he chose them over BYU, Colorado, and Tennessee among others. Eventually, it came down to Utah and in-state rival BYU, where Smith's father, Will, was a student-athlete. Snowden is another football player with high-level track speed, clocking a 10.53 100-meter dash.

Utah's history with developing defensive backs and getting them to the NFL was too much to pass up for the 2022 Deseret News Mr. Football. “Their resume of people, the DBs specifically who are in the NFL, it’s almost too good to be true and coach Sharrieff Shah and Morgan Scalley are going to get you right no matter the situation,” Snowden said.



