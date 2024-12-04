SIGNED: Raycine Guillory, RB

The Utes get a big addition to their running back room with the signing of Raycine Guillory out of Aledo HS in Texas. He's had a big season in Aledo, rushing for 1,299 yards on just 161 carries for an 8.1 ypc average and 24 touchdowns.

Guillory he37 offers in total before coming down to the wire between Utah and Ole Miss. Some big time schools were also after the big-play running back, including Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pitt, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.