SIGNED: Raycine Guillory, RB

The Utes get a big addition to their running back room with the signing of Raycine Guillory out of Aledo HS in Texas. He's had a big season in Aledo, rushing for 1,299 yards on just 161 carries for an 8.1 ypc average and 24 touchdowns.
Guillory he37 offers in total before coming down to the wire between Utah and Ole Miss. Some big time schools were also after the big-play running back, including Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pitt, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.
Film Evaluation
Shifty runner who has the ability to use his speed laterally and still be able to get downhill in a hurry. Has a knack for finding the end zone. Really good straight-line speed to be a home run hitter at the next level. Can make people miss in tight spaces then has the burst to get away from them. Can catch the ball out of the backfield. Explosive plays all over his film in different ways. Can’t wait for watch this guy find the end zone plenty of times at RES.
-Zack Moss
What this signing means
Guillory decided to reclassify from the Class of 2026 to the Class of 2025. With reclassifying, there will be assumptions that next year is a redshirt and developmental year for him. However, the running backs room enters the offense with Micah Bernard graduating and no backs with a proven track record returning.