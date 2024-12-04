SIGNED NLI: Jarmarian Ficklin, QB





The Utes have inked a late commit in quarterback Jamarian Ficklin from Muskogee, Oklahoma. He committed to Utah earlier this week following an official visit to Salt Lake City two weeks ago. Throughout the process, Ficklin had flown under the radar, despite leading Meskogee to a state championship in Texas. He was previously committed to Texas State before flipping to Utah.

In 2024, Ficklin threw 2,218 yards and rushed for 533 yards. He’s a versatile playmaker with the ability in the passing and run game ranking him the No. 20 player in Oklahoma.



