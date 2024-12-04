SIGNED NLI: Jarmarian Ficklin, QB

The Utes have inked a late commit in quarterback Jamarian Ficklin from Muskogee, Oklahoma. He committed to Utah earlier this week following an official visit to Salt Lake City two weeks ago. Throughout the process, Ficklin had flown under the radar, despite leading Meskogee to a state championship in Texas. He was previously committed to Texas State before flipping to Utah.
In 2024, Ficklin threw 2,218 yards and rushed for 533 yards. He’s a versatile playmaker with the ability in the passing and run game ranking him the No. 20 player in Oklahoma.
Film Evaluation
A plus athlete, Ficklin is a strong runner with good straight-line speed and nifty footwork who can move the ball effectively on the ground and through the air. Ficklin is a stout 200 pounds and plays bigger than his listed 6-foot 1 inch frame. He’s able to make defenders hesitate enough with his elusiveness and has the vision to make smart decisions in both reads and when to vacate the pocket. Ficklin has a quick, left-handed release and shows the ability to make good throws on time with repetitive accuracy in the pocket and on the move. He has good arm strength and shows great touch on deep balls. His game is very well rounded, and while there may not be a single elite trait, Ficklin shows enough plus skills to believe he could be a really good prospect with time and development.
- Bryan Brown
What this signing means
Ficklin might be the most underrated signing in this class. With a quarterback room in flux, he’ll join Wyatt Becker as the two true freshmen in a group that could look night and day different when the 2025 season rolls around.