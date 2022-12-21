SIGNED NLI: CJ Jacobsen, TE
CJ Jacobsen looks to join the ranks of one of the next Utah tight ends. He already has a great frame coming out of high school at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds; a similar build to Dalton Kincaid. Jacobsen is a legacy Ute, with his father, Chad, and uncle, Eric, previously suiting up for Utah.
The Meridian, ID 3-star held 16 offers in total, including Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, Louisville, Utah State, and Washington State. He saw a rise nationally in the tight end ranks (No. 35 overall tight end) late in the process, as he dominated the Idaho high school circuit.
Jacobsen took official visits to Utah, NC State and Wisconsin. Despite being a legacy-Ute, the Wolfpack made Jacobsen's decision difficult.
EVALUATION:
Big frame, huge catch radius, CJ shows his ability on film to go up and get it, to beat his defender over the top even. He’s got a ton of versatility from a receiving standpoint. He’ll have to develop the core and get the rest of the tight end package down with his hand in the ground, and I think he’ll be able to do it well.
-Westlee Tonga, TE, 2010-2014
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
Utah is losing tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Logan Kendall to graduation. There are additional question marks with Brant Kuithe and Thomas Yassmin, but it’s looking more likely that those two return. If Jacobsen can come in and prove he’s ready for P5 action, he could compete with Munir McClain in the rotation. Competing in the Pac-12 though, is a big adjustment from competing in Idaho high school football.