



CJ Jacobsen looks to join the ranks of one of the next Utah tight ends. He already has a great frame coming out of high school at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds; a similar build to Dalton Kincaid. Jacobsen is a legacy Ute, with his father, Chad, and uncle, Eric, previously suiting up for Utah.

The Meridian, ID 3-star held 16 offers in total, including Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, Louisville, Utah State, and Washington State. He saw a rise nationally in the tight end ranks (No. 35 overall tight end) late in the process, as he dominated the Idaho high school circuit.

Jacobsen took official visits to Utah, NC State and Wisconsin. Despite being a legacy-Ute, the Wolfpack made Jacobsen's decision difficult.



