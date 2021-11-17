Opponent Q&A: Oregon





The no. 24 University of Utah Utes will face their biggest test of the 2021 season on Saturday when they battle the no. 3 Oregon Ducks. It’s a likely preview of the Pac-12 Championship Game two weeks later. First things first though, the Utes can lock up the Pac-12 South with a win this Saturday against the Ducks. With that in mind, UteNation caught up with our friend AJ Jacobson of DuckSportsAuthority to get some in-depth insight into Oregon and their 2021 seasons:





If this is indeed a Pac-12 Championship Game preview, how confident are you that Oregon can beat Utah twice in a span of three weeks?

I would not be confident at all just because mathematically is very difficult to beat a team twice in a row. Even if the odds were 50/50, and that's not the case given that Utah is favored on Saturday, but if they were 50/50 then there's only a one in four chance that the Ducks or the Utah Utes could win two in a row against the other team.

So if the oddsmakers are right and Oregon are underdogs this weekend, then the odds the Ducks can beat them twice in a row are less than 25%. So no I would not be confident of them winning two in a row against Utah.





Anthony Brown has been solid, but not spectacular leading the offense. What is it that makes this offense work?

Oregon has not been prolific with their downfield passing game but that is not how this offense has succeeded this year under Anthony Brown. They run the ball very well, they do a good job with their short passing game, and lately Brown has added a very dynamic element to the offense with his running the football. That has created a numbers problem up front for defenses and was very effective last week against Washington State.

So, what makes this offense work is a solid offensive line, very good running backs, a quarterback who can handle the offense, and very talented wide receivers who are dynamic playmakers when they get the ball.





Who are the Ducks that Utah needs to pay most attention to and why?

On offense quarterback Anthony Brown is key because with his running ability and the coaches’ willingness to use it, he is effective in that alone. When he also is hitting his targets in the passing game the offense really clicks. Running back Travis Dye will get the bulk of the carries with and is very fast and can make big runs. Oregon likes to throw to the tight ends also.

On defense no question defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and linebacker Justin Flowe are two players Utah better keep close tabs on. But they are not alone. Despite the unprecedented number of injuries to starters the defense has suffered, they still field a very talented group from front to back and numerous guys could potentially have a big Saturday.





Are there any key injuries to be aware of?

The biggest unknown on the injury front from last weekend for the Ducks is starting wide receiver Johnny Johnson III. Cristobal said the Ducks are still evaluating but are hopeful he can play. Aside from him Oregon will be playing without numerous other starters with longer term injuries; running back CJ Verdell, tight end Cam McCormick, linebackers Justin Flowe and Dru Mathis and safeties Steve Stevens and Bennett Williams.





If you were a defensive coordinator, how would you stop the Oregon offense?

The key to stopping the Oregon offense would be to turn them into a passing team. It's very likely if they're able to run the ball they're going to wear the defense down over four quarters which is something they have done to several defenses so far this season.

The Ducks do have weapons on the outside and if quarterback Anthony Brown is able to deliver it to them then all bets are off for what this offense is capable of. But so far this season, he has rarely been asked to do many downfield throws. Bottom line, teams that have succeeded are the ones that have been able to slow down the running game.





What would you scheme up to be successful against the Ducks’ defense?

If I am the Utah offensive coordinator, I would not plan on spending too much time with my quarterback in the pocket because the Ducks have several players who can move the QB off his spot. Fortunately for the Utes, they do have a strong offensive line and an offense that likes to focus on the run.

If Utah is to succeed against this Oregon defense they are going to need to control the line of scrimmage and run the ball. That is what they do anyway so they just need to be themselves and try to execute at a high level on Saturday because that will be their best chance of winning.





What’s your prediction and why?

Both teams are very similar on the season in terms of how much scoring is done in their games. Both teams average about 36 on offense and both average giving up about 23 on defense.

From there I look at the body of work of each team on the season and how they are trending. The Ducks have played a stronger non-league record by a good margin and have had more overall success winning their tougher schedule. In terms of trending, Oregon has won their last five games including on the road at Washington and UCLA. Utah does have three wins in a row, but last week in Tucson they were a bit off their game. All that said:

Oregon 34 – Utah 31



