Keys and Position Battles: Utah vs. Colorado
Offer: 75% off the first year of an annual subscription for new users
Promo Code: RIVALS2023
Offer valid through: 11.27.23 (Monday)
As the Utes prepare to finish their 2024 campaign against Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes, it’s no secret that the game is going to be a little different.
Winding down what will likely be the most injury ridden season in program history, in addition to an inability to make the conference championship and the recent news of Cam Rising coming back, Utah’s lineup will look a bit different against Colorado.
Rather than keys to the game, here are some things to watch for as Utah faces the Buffaloes on Saturday:
Walkon 5th-string Luke Bottari to start at QB
Yep, Utah will be starting their 5th string quarterback as Bryson Barnes deals with illness and rumors of Nate Johnson leaving the program recently surfaced.
So who is Bottari?
A transfer in 2021, Bottari is a senior from San Mateo, CA who played at the College of San Mateo for two seasons. During that time he amassed 4,673 yards and holds the record for most the program passing touchdowns with 46.
He’s put up numbers in JuCo, and done well with the scout team, so there’s some intrigue. However, his height is what’s held him back, as he’s listed and 5-foot-10.
This will be his first time ever under center for the Utes as he did not see action in 2022 or 23.
Keep an eye out for a handful of young backups
With so many injuries and the outcome of this game having essentially zero impact, look for a good number of young players to see some solid minutes against Colorado.
Those players include: cornerback Smith Snowden, safety Jonathan Hall, defensive linemen Ka’eo Akana and Konah Lea’ea, running backs Dijon Stanley and John Randle Jr, RB, tight end Dallen Bentley, and wide receiver Daidren Zipperer, WR. With how depleted the team has become, there could even be more depending on where things stack up with pending redshirts.
Perhaps the three to pay the most attention to would be Hall, Stanley, and Randle Jr. Each of these individuals have earned high praise in practice. Keep an eye out for their names tomorrow and the depth will be called on consistently.
What should Utah expect from Coach Prime in this “rivalry”?
Similar to the Utes, the Colorado Buffaloes also have a fair share of players who are questionable due to illness or injury. Several of those players include Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Xavier Weaver.
For now, it appears that all will be a game-time decision and that should hold true. This matchup has almost no significant impact for either squad, especially Colorado as they’re incapable of becoming bowl eligible.
The Utah-Colorado matchup has been anything but a rivalry during the Pac-12 era as Utes have dominated the series with six wins in a row and an overall record of 10-2. A Colorado win could spark a more interesting “rivalry” moving forward as both schools migrate to the Big 12 next season. At the moment though, The Rumble in the Rockies was a weak Pac-12 attempt at a manufactured rivalry.
|Utah
|Position
|Colorado
|
Quarterback
|
Edge
|
Edge
|
Running Backs
|
Wide Receivers
|
Edge
|
Tie
|
Tight Ends
|
Tie
|
Edge
|
Offensive Line
|
Edge
|
Defensive Line
|
Edge
|
Linebackers
|
Edge
|
Secondary
|
Edge
|
Special Teams
Position Battles
Quarterback
Bottari hasn’t played a down of Pac-12 football, nor has he played in any regular season game for several years. Regardless of who takes the field for Colorado they should have the advantage.
Running Backs
Depsite the injuries, Colorado simply has not run the ball much this season.
Wide Receivers
Sanders heavily recruited offensive weapons in his first year and he found some serious playmakers. If Weaver and Hunter play, they’ll be dangerous.
Tight Ends
Neither team has really produced at this position. Let’s go with a tie.
Offensive Line
Neither team has really been stellar but Colorado has consistently struggled to protect Sanders.
Defensive Line
Utah has had a debilitating defensive line all season and have rarely faced an opponent with an equal group. It remains the same against Colorado.
Linebackers
With the amount of injuries and illness that Utah has weathered, this group isn’t as elite as they were to start the year but they should still have the upper hand.
Secondary
Colorado’s defense is terrible and Utah’s secondary has mostly remained intact all season. Advantage Utes.
Special Teams
Outside of their return defense, Utah’s had a solid season at special teams and Cole Becker made the right choice to transfer.