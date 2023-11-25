Offer: 75% off the first year of an annual subscription for new users





As the Utes prepare to finish their 2024 campaign against Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes, it’s no secret that the game is going to be a little different.

Winding down what will likely be the most injury ridden season in program history, in addition to an inability to make the conference championship and the recent news of Cam Rising coming back, Utah’s lineup will look a bit different against Colorado.

Rather than keys to the game, here are some things to watch for as Utah faces the Buffaloes on Saturday:





Walkon 5th-string Luke Bottari to start at QB

Yep, Utah will be starting their 5th string quarterback as Bryson Barnes deals with illness and rumors of Nate Johnson leaving the program recently surfaced.

So who is Bottari?

A transfer in 2021, Bottari is a senior from San Mateo, CA who played at the College of San Mateo for two seasons. During that time he amassed 4,673 yards and holds the record for most the program passing touchdowns with 46.

He’s put up numbers in JuCo, and done well with the scout team, so there’s some intrigue. However, his height is what’s held him back, as he’s listed and 5-foot-10.

This will be his first time ever under center for the Utes as he did not see action in 2022 or 23.





Keep an eye out for a handful of young backups

With so many injuries and the outcome of this game having essentially zero impact, look for a good number of young players to see some solid minutes against Colorado.

Those players include: cornerback Smith Snowden, safety Jonathan Hall, defensive linemen Ka’eo Akana and Konah Lea’ea, running backs Dijon Stanley and John Randle Jr, RB, tight end Dallen Bentley, and wide receiver Daidren Zipperer, WR. With how depleted the team has become, there could even be more depending on where things stack up with pending redshirts.

Perhaps the three to pay the most attention to would be Hall, Stanley, and Randle Jr. Each of these individuals have earned high praise in practice. Keep an eye out for their names tomorrow and the depth will be called on consistently.





What should Utah expect from Coach Prime in this “rivalry”?

Similar to the Utes, the Colorado Buffaloes also have a fair share of players who are questionable due to illness or injury. Several of those players include Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Xavier Weaver.

For now, it appears that all will be a game-time decision and that should hold true. This matchup has almost no significant impact for either squad, especially Colorado as they’re incapable of becoming bowl eligible.

The Utah-Colorado matchup has been anything but a rivalry during the Pac-12 era as Utes have dominated the series with six wins in a row and an overall record of 10-2. A Colorado win could spark a more interesting “rivalry” moving forward as both schools migrate to the Big 12 next season. At the moment though, The Rumble in the Rockies was a weak Pac-12 attempt at a manufactured rivalry.



