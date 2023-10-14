



After a much needed bye week following their first loss of the season, the Utes are back in action. They welcome the California Golden Bears to Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

While some might have said this would be one of the easier games this season, that narrative has changed. Given the Utes’ offensive struggles and the amount of injuries the team has sustained, they’ll need to dig deep and find some rhythm offensively to get the job done.

Open it up, get the offense moving

With so many of their offensive weapons sidelined due to injury at some point this season, scoring touchdowns and moving the chains has been anything but simple.

Over their last two games, the Utes have only scored 21 points total and seven of that was supplied by the defense on Karene Reid’s pick-six against UCLA.

Come hell or high water, it’s time to open it up. Try everything. Loads of play action, move the ball on the ground, and supply him with quick routes across the middle.

Limit the Cal run game

The Bears aren’t necessarily a run-first or super run-heavy offense as they’re pretty well balanced, but if the Utes can disrupt that balance and force them to try and win the game through the air, it’ll be tough to move the chains and put points on the board.

For the year, the Bears are averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 2.6 rushing touchdowns per game. In two of their three losses, the average was well below those numbers and the Bears struggled to put points on the board.

Just as they’ve done all season, the No. 3 rushing defense in the country needs to disrupt the Bears and force them to try and beat them through the air. Win the battle in the trenches, clog those lanes, and count on your elite defensive core to be as good as they’ve been all season.

The receivers need to get involved

It’s a bit repetitive, but it’s a point that needs to be hammered home. Get the receivers the ball.

Through six games, the Bears defense has been solid against the run, but significantly struggled through the air.

In two of their three losses, they allowed 685 yards and 10 touchdowns. Obviously, they genuinely can’t stop aerial attacks and it’s been the primary cause of their 3-3 record.

On the flip side, the Utes have only passed for 789 yards total and four touchdowns through five games.

Despite the struggle, the offense simply has to attempt to move the ball through the air and live with whatever the result is. They’re more than capable if they’re given the fighter’s chance.

Get Mikey Matthews and Money Parks involved on routes across the middle. If you want to take shots down field let Devaughn Vele and Parks make some plays.

They're more than capable and pretty soon, Utah will find themselves against offenses that are winning in high-scoring and high-yardage shootouts.