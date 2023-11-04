



After a tough blowout loss of 35 to 6 against Oregon last week, Utah has a chance to bounce back against the 2-6 (1-4) Arizona State Sun Devils.

Arizona State is coming off their first conference win in a 38-27 victory over Washington State. Despite their 1-4 Pac-12 record, Arizona State has been competitive in most of their games, losing to Cal, Colorado, and Washington just by one score each.

Utah needs to put the Oregon loss in the rearview mirror to avoid a second straight loss and effectively being knocked out of the Pac-12 race.

Here are the keys to the game for Utah:





Control the line of scrimmage

From the first snap in last week’s loss, Oregon’s lines imposed their will against Utah, and it started up front. Oregon ran for 142 yards on 27 carries (5.3 YPC) and held Utah to just 99 yards on 36 carries (2.8 YPC). In the passing game, Oregon recorded two sacks, but more importantly, Utah’s vaunted pass rush was held to zero sacks.

If Utah is going to get back on a winning streak, they will need to re-establish control of the line of scrimmage on both sides. Arizona State’s offensive line ranks in the 100s in sacks allowed and rushing yards per game, so Jonah Elliss and co. should have a good showing. They’ll also be missing several starting and/or key depth pieces. On the flip side, ASU’s defense ranks in the top-35 in rush defense and sacks. Jim Harding’s crew will have another good test on their hands, but a great opportunity to redeem themselves.





Playmakers need to step up

Last week, Devaughn Vele was an offensive standout with 7 catches for 80 yards. Unfortunately, everyone else was held in check, including Bryson Barnes, who threw for only 136 yards with two interceptions and was ineffective in the running game. Utah needs the occasional explosive play to keep the defense honest. It doesn’t matter if it is in the air or on the ground, but someone needs to step up.

On defense, the loss of Lander Barton on the season might be the biggest blow to the team other than Cam Rising. Guys like Cole Bishop have made big plays this season, but Barton’s patrolling of the middle of the field helped funnel plays to other positions. He was also key in lining up the defense, something the group seemed confused with last week. The linebackers may have the deepest room on the team, but Oregon took advantage of his absence in the running game and on underneath pass routes.





Reclaim home field advantage and Sack Lake City

Rice-Eccles Stadium is at its loudest when the Utah defense is making life miserable for visiting quarterbacks with sacks and interceptions. Nothing will help the Utes recover from last week’s loss more than turning up the heat on defense. A beaten up ASU offensive line should be the remedy Utah needs.



