The University of Utah received some good news on Sunday with the commitment of transfer wide receiver Emery Simmons. Simmons visited over the weekend and made his intentions known quickly. The former Indiana Hoosier made his announcement on Twitter:

The 6-foot-1 transfer hauled in 38 catches for 408 yards and a touchdown in his lone season at Indiana. Previously, Simmons played 3 seasons at North Carolina, where he totaled 30 catches, 516 yards, and 3 receiving touchdowns. Despite having 4 years of experience, Simmons still has an additional year of eligibility left because of his redshirt season in 2019 and his COVID season option. Simmons should bring veteran experience to a receiver room looking to boost its production next season.

Coming out of high school, Simmons was a 3-star Rivals-rated prospect out of North Carolina, with a good forty time around 4.47 seconds. He held offers from North Carolina, Indiana, East Carolina, North Carolina State, and Penn State, while also getting interest from the likes of Notre Dame, Stanford, and Tennessee.





What this means for the transfer class

Simmons joins kicker Cole Becker (Colorado), cornerback Miles Battle (Ole Miss), Logan Fano (BYU), and linebacker Levani Damuni (Stanford) in Utah's current list of transfers.

More transfers are anticipated to come, but that’s likely after spring ball. There is hope that one more wide receiver they’re currently targeting could be on board before spring ball.



