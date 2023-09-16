



The No 12. Utah Utes returned to Rice-Eccles Stadium to close out their non-conference schedule against the Weber State Wildcats before Pac-12 conference play kicks off next week. Despite missing a sizable amount of players, the Utes handled business and defeated the Wildcats 31-7.

Let’s hand out our game balls.





Offensive game ball

With Devaughn Vele and Mycah Pittman out, Munir McClain shined in the first half, becoming one of Nate Johnson favorite targets, and the stand out player in this game, as he led the offense in receptions. He totaled 92 yards on 3 receptions with his longest for 49 yard catch and run setting up Nate Johnson for a scoring drive in the red zone. Unfortunately, that long play would be the last he would be seen on the day, as he came off the field with a lower leg injury.

Overall, the offense was conservative in the play calling, but also tailored their offense to Johnson with plenty of quarterback running plays. Mikey Matthews added a 40 yard reception and Money Parks had four receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown. Despite some offensive lulls, the wide receivers had the most productive day of the season so far. The offense finished the day with 424 yards of total offense, including Ja’Quiden Jackson, Jaylon Glover and Johnson combining for 187 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

“We did have some stretches where we were not as productive as we needed to be, but I think we have a chance to be really good if we get our guys intact,” Whittingham said.

Whittingham’s statement couldn’t be more true, and if McClain’s injury is minor, Utah suddenly has a new weapon.





Defensive game ball

This ball goes to Lander Barton, recording five tackles, TFL, and a pick-six. His biggest moment came in the third quarter. On 1st and 10 Cole Bishop sacked Kylan Weisser on their own 23 yard line for a loss of 9. That helped set up the Utes defense to apply added pressure to Kylan Weisser on 2nd and 19. As he threw it, he didn’t see Barton who recorded his first career interception, a pick-six for 23 yards. The interception extended the Utes lead 31-7. It also made it the 20th consecutive season with a pick-six by the Utes – extending one of mythe longest active streaks in the NCAA.

“We were running a simple man pressure, but we knew Weber State — big RPO team… I’m just an edge player and we knew that single side X (receiver) they’re going to throw a slant or glance route or a stick,” said Barton. “I’m just trying to read that quarterback see what he’s doing, if he’s going to keep it and run, crash on it. If he’s going to sit there and try to throw, kind of sit in that window, and I mean he just threw it and I made the play.”

Along with Barton, defensive end Logan Fano made a big stop in the fourth quarter, stripping Wiesser of the ball on third down and then jumping on it for the fumble recovery — Weber State's second turnover of the game.

"It would be easy for us to have taken our opponent lightly, but we understand that they're a really good football team," Fano said. "Our mentality all through practice was, 'Hey, man, they might not be a super big name team, but they're gonna play really hard, and we've got to show up.'"

Wildcats running back Damon Bankston, who is averaging 107.3 yards rushing per game, was held to 59 yards on eight carries. Kylan Wiesser only completed 11 of 23 passes for just 66 yards. Credit to other key players on the defensive line to shut down the offense - Keanu Tanuvasa added 5 tackles and .5 TFL. In total, the defense held the Wildcats to 127 yards of total offense, allowing just 7 points and nothing in the second half.



