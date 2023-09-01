



The University of Utah came to conquer Thursday night against the Florida Gators and they did it with a vengeance, defeating the Gators 24-11. On both offense and defense, the Utes made a statement in their own way and sent the Gators back home with their first loss of the season.

It’s time to award the game balls:





Defensive game ball

The defense made sure to dial up pressure on Florida’s offense all night, making Graham Mertz uncomfortable in the pocket repeatedly as the Utes collapsed the pocket over and over, sacking Mertz five times.

Deciding who was the best choice for the game ball on defense, it was neck and neck between Jonah Eliss and Cole Bishop. Bishop led the team in tackles and had some punishing hits, but the game ball is going to Elliss.

The defensive line was hammered with injuries, but Elliss led a group that had four of the five sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. They also held a talented Florida rushing attack to 13 yards on 21 carries. They did all of this without Junior Tafuna, Connor O’Toole, and Simote Pepa.

Eliss was constantly in the backfield and applying pressure throughout the game. He finished with four tackles, sacking Graham Mertz twice and also had two TFLs. Elliss also helped close out the victory with a crucial pass deflection with 1:34 on the game clock. After dealing with a nagging injury last year Jonah said it feels good to be back and playing for the fans.

“I felt like last year we missed a lot of tackles, and this year we were really clean on our tackles, and everyone went and when the opportunity was presented, we really took care of it, so that’s probably what it was,” said Elliss. “It’s just tackling fundamentals and technique, which is what the coaches preach to us every week, everyday.”

Coach Whittingham also said Elliss played outstanding and relentless in tonight’s win — he’s an opponent the Gators will soon want to forget.

“Jonah Eliss is an absolute warrior out there. He’s quick, he’s relentless, he's got a motor that never stops,” said Whittingham. “He just keeps coming at you, snap after snap and chasing the ball. Doesn’t matter where it is, he’s running full tilt after it.”



