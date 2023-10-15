



The University of Utah resumed Pac-12 play at home against the California Bears on Saturday afternoon. After a disappointing game by the offense and loss against the Beavers two weeks ago, the bye week seemed to turn things around for the Utes offense. Utah totaled 445 yards, rushing for 317 yards this weekend, mauling the Bears 34-14.

Let’s hand out the game balls:





Offense:

Utah’s offense seemed to lose their identity against the Beavers, but found their spark on Saturday, racking up yardage and points against the Bears. This week's offensive game ball goes to running back/safety Sione Vaki; yes, you heard that right. Transitioning into a two-way player, Vaki was a pivotal piece of the Utes offense in today’s win.

In a tied game early in the second quarter, Vaki capped off the first half with a one yard touchdown, giving Utah a 14-7 lead headed into the half – the first defensive back scoring an offensive rushing touchdown since Eric Weddle in the 2006 Armed Force Bowl. Later in the fourth quarter, Vaki rushed up the left sideline to the end zone late in the fourth quarter for a 72 yard rushing touchdown to seal the win. In total, he finished the game rushing with 157 yards and two touchdowns while also still playing his regular position, totaling four tackles at safety.

“It was good," Vaki said talking about the different experience. “I tried to act like I wasn’t tired, but I was tired. But it was good overall.”

Coach Kyle Whittingham couldn’t have asked for a better performance by Vaki, noting he’s really stepped up for the team.

“Sione Vaki really added to what we were doing on offense,” Whittingham said. “He provided a spark; we saw his speed on the breakaway run there at the end, also had another big gainer — 30 plus yards – converted some big third downs with some tough runs. He was a big positive.”

Ja’Quinden Jackson added another 94 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries – completing his first full game healthy. Bryson Barnes got the start at quarterback after coming back from an injury he sustained during the Oregon State game that he described as bruised ribs. He finished the game throwing for 128 yards on 15 of 21 passing and added 50 yards rushing.





Defense:

The defense stepped up per usual, but had a couple costly mistakes, too. Overall, the Utes defense held the Bears to 254 yards of total offense in the win. In what seemed to be a slow start with Cal leading 7-0 early in the second quarter, the defense flipped the momentum to Utah’s favor with 13:49 in the second quarter. Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza was pressured by defensive end Connor O’Toole, forcing him to throw right into the hands of Barton for an interception, and this is why the game ball goes to linebacker Lander Barton. The offense would go on to score a touchdown off the turnover to tie the game, 7-7. Barton finished the game with 4 tackles, one solo, to go with his second interception of the season.

Utah would continue to dominate from there. Midway through the third quarter, Jonah Elliss sacked Mendoza, who fumbled the ball, and Cole Bishop would recover it inside the Cal red zone. The Utes were unable to score a touchdown off the turnover and would settle for a field goal to extend the lead 17-7. Elliss finished the day with four tackles and 1.5 sacks.

“The defense came up with some turnovers, takeaways and set the offense up with a short field sometimes,” Whittingham said. “Put pressure on the quarterback, not sure how many sacks, maybe five – good job there.”

The dark cloud that looms over the win came from a questionable targeting call on safety Cole Bishop that will hold him out for the first half of the USC game. Whittingham said the team has already started the appeal process on the ruling.

“We are appealing it. I think that’s already in motion,” Whittingham said. “I’ve got to look at it on tape. I did see it on the board; I don’t know. I’ve just got to look at it. It was a call that was interesting. … We are taking the steps to at least get some more clarification on it and why was it targeting.”

It was solid performance on both sides of the ball as Utah moves on to face the USC Trojans at the Coliseum next week.



