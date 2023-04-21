



NIL money shifted the landscape in college football in seismic fashion. Utah has taken a major step forward to stay on solid ground.

Following months of hard work behind the scenes, the Crimson Collective officially launched on Friday. This new group will connect fans, boosters, and local businesses with Utah football student-athletes to provide them with greater NIL opportunities off the field.

“Today was another huge step forward for us. With the launch of the Crimson Collective, it’s really going to supercharge all those efforts,” said Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan. “And, to be partnered with Matt Garff and his vision for this, and the other incredible people in the community, is going to give us a real separation I believe, to be the very best in this space.”

Matt Garff spearheaded the formation of the collective by uniting a prominent group of boosters and former Ute greats under one umbrella.

Former players within the collective include Alex Smith, Eric Weddle, and Kevin Dyson who all sit on the Board of Directors. The Player Advisory Board includes Kenneth Scott, Steve Tate, Britain Covey, Star Lotulelei, Kia Misi, Robert Johnson, Lauvale Sape, Terrell Burgess, Stevenson Sylvester, Jordan Wynn, Matt Asiata, and Bo Nagahi.

Friday represented a crucial juncture for the Utah football program. The introduction of NIL

has created a wild wild west environment among Power 5 programs. Stepping up NIL offerings is a vital piece to the puzzle going forward.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has predicted eventually the top 25 teams in the national polls will almost mirror the top 25 NIL-spending programs.

“The biggest way to gain an advantage in recruiting is NIL resources,” Whittingham said. “It is the number one thing that moves the needle, that allows you to retain a roster and recruit new guys into the program.”

Whittingham added that NIL is here to stay – whether you love it, hate it, or agree with it. Programs must adapt and use NIL money as a roster-building tool or risk getting left behind.

The Crimson Collective is a 503c built to help benefit other non-profits. Players will be able to market their brand and learn valuable skills along the way. Garff and his group set out to organize a collective with “the Utah way” embedded in its DNA.

“The charter of our charity is to help other charities,” Garff said. “So, we’ll be utilizing athletes, their name image and likeness, their marketability, to help bring to light the amazing causes around town. What better way to build up our team (Utah) than by building up our community. That’s the Utah way.”

The group is big on driving home the theme, “Our team. Our town.”

“More than ever, this will become the community’s team. More than ever, this is our team,” Garff said. “We were all fans before, but now we can all have an impact on what happens here on this field. The success on the field will be directly connected to how our community embraces them.”

One prominent Utah alum joining the board is Colorado Rockies owner, Charlie Monfort.

“I love this place, it was life-changing for me,” Monfort said. “So, living back in Colorado it’s hard for me to get connected back with the U in certain areas that make sense traveling back and forth. So, when Matt approached me on it, it sounded like a natural (fit). Being in the sports business now, I hope I can add some kind of thoughts and things that might help with our collective, going forward. More importantly, it’s my way of just trying to stay engaged with the U. (NIL is) the way of the world in college sports now.”

Monfort looks at Utah’s approach to NIL opportunities as incorporating aspects of an internship. The Crimson Collective aims to make a long-term difference for student-athletes in building a viable career path off the field. They want to make a tangible difference in these players’ lives 7 to 8 years down the road – beyond short-term financial gains.



