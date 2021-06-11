Countdown to Kickoff: No. 83 Jonah Elliss





We’re now 83 days away from the University of Utah kickoff and today we talk about the ultimate legacy recruit. If you or a family member dig into into your Utes memorabilia and come across an autograph adorned with the words “God bless” or “Attitude is everything,” you’ve been a Ute fan before it was ever cool to be one. Oh, and the Ute that signed that way? Arguably the greatest Utes of all-time, Luther Elliss.

Today however, we talk about his son, true freshman Jonah Elliss. The younger Elliss isn’t just unfazed by his father’s shadow, he’s embracing it by wearing his old no. 83.

At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Jonah still has room to grow into his frame, so while he may be a linebacker in 2021, this might not be his position for long. Linebacker is a stacked position this season and Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell will see as many reps as they can possibly take on, but Elliss could easily have an impact on special teams and then grow his opportunities from there.





UteNation take

Almost as soon as Elliss arrived on campus, he sustained a non-football injury and missed spring ball. He’s expected to be 100% and fully ready for fall camp and from there, he could be a huge wildcard. Is he a hard hitting linebacker? Is he a situational pass rusher? Is he the next H-back that will eventually take over for Brant Kuithe?

Elliss is an athlete and wherever it makes sense to put him on the field, the Utah staff will take advantage of it. There are some within the program that believe he could be the best out of the 2021 linebacker class, while others see potentially the next superstar tight end—a position his dad briefly played during his freshman season.

Regardless of where he ends up, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding his potential.





Alex remembers Elliss’ recruitment

One would think that being the son of a college legend and a former All-Pro, that when the son dominates in high school, they’ll be highly-rated and highly-recruited. Well, unlike his brothers who played football at a Colorado powerhouse, Jonah played his high school ball in Moscow, Idaho where he looked like an adult tackling elementary school kids. Therefore, some would argue that it was tough to get a true read on his talent.

Aside from Utah, his biggest offers came from Boise State, Louisville, and Washington State. However, there was never really a question on where he’d go as he chose the Utes near the start of his senior season.



