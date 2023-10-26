The Utes closed out their Pac-12 play against the USC Trojans in Los Angeles this past weekend with an exciting 34-32 victory. The Utah defense held the high-powered Trojans to 25 points, who were averaging 43.4 points per game. Bryson Barnes helped lead the offense to the win with a 26 yard scramble with 16 seconds left in regulation, setting up Cole Becker to hit a 38 yard field goal as time expired.





Utah has now won four straight games vs USC, tied for the second longest streak against the Trojans by a Pac-12 school since 1936.





Let’s take a look at our burning questions from this matchup:





The USC defense is bad, so how can Utah’s offense find success?

Utah has turned into the Trojans’ kryptonite. Barnes took command of the offense, throwing for 235 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 14 of 23 passing. He also added 10 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.





Additionally, Utah attacked a surprisingly unprepared Trojans defense with new offensive standout and two-way player Sione Vaki. He lit up USC from the first offensive drive, totaling 217 all-purpose yards in the game with 149 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns. His first reception of the game went for a 53 yard score.





Ja’Quinden Jackson also helped on the ground rushing for 117 yards as he and Vaki kept the Trojans off-balance. Suddenly, Barnes, Vaki, and Jackson have turned into a dynamic trio on offense.





Can the secondary stop Williams or only hope to contain him and his receivers?

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams threw for 256 yards on 24 of 34 passing. After a couple missed coverages in the first half, Utah made halftime adjustments, and safety Cole Bishop returned from his targeting call in the previous game and made an instant impact. Lander Barton led the defense with nine tackles before going out with a season-ending injury. Van Fillinger totaled four tackles including a five-yard sack and a forced fumble which set up Barnes to eventually hit Vaki for a 15 yard touchdown, extending the lead to 14.





Utah schemed their defense to keep Williams in the pocket, rarely allowing him to improvise and extend plays—something he excels at. Utah also flustered the Trojans by countering USC’s substituting by typically subbing out their biggest defensive line—leaving the Trojans with minimal time on the play clock.





For the most part, it was a masterful defensive gameplan as the defense was really only responsible for 20 USC points.





Will this game provide Utah with encouraging hope, as they begin a difficult last half of their schedule?

The Utes demolished Trojans CFP hopes once again by steadily wearing USC down with a steady offense and stout defense. With their backs against the wall, this win showcased grit and tenacity by the Utes offense as they found a way to win with less than 1:30 on the clock after a late USC touchdown.





Moving forward, Utah’s schedule kicks up a couple notches as they face the No. 8 Oregon Ducks this weekend and No. 5 Washington in two weeks. Last week, the Huskies just barely avoided a monumental upset by Arizona State, who Utah plays next week. Who knows what Utah may pull off over the next few weeks, especially against tougher defenses.





Rice-Eccles Stadium is one of the toughest environments to play in college football. However, could this be the week that the Oregon Ducks snap the No. 13 Utah Utes' home game winning streak? Utah is 29-1 over the last 30 home games — their last loss dates back to 2020 against USC. This game will be a new level of difficulty, as Utah looks to continue to defend their back-to-back Pac-12 titles.





Let’s look at our burning questions for this matchup:





Can Bryson Barnes keep pace with Bo Nix?

Barnes has proven over the past couple of games he is the guy to lead the offense, and has the team behind him 100 percent. But can he keep the game close if they find themselves trailing by more than 10 points? Bo Nix, another Heisman Trophy candidate, has thrown for 2,089 yards, 19 touchdowns and just one interception this season. Against Washington State last week, he completed 34 of 44 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns.





Barnes will face a tough Oregon defensive front that is tied for fifth in the nation in sacks with Utah. Defensive end Brandon Dorlus leads the team with four sacks, but other key defensive players have also recorded several sacks. Pass protection and quick decisions will be essential for Barnes to get the offense rolling on Saturday.









Can Sione Vaki continue his jaw-dropping emergence on offense?

The Oregon Ducks have not allowed a team to rush for more than 100 yards rushing since Texas Tech. Ever since Utah added Vaki on offense and Jackson got healthy, they’ve posed major challenges for opposing defenses. The offense will have to be creative with the playbook as they’re facing an Oregon defense that shuts down the run game. Can Vaki continue to be that threat? Vaki has found lots of success running to the outside, and he could be key to open the run game for Utah against Oregon.





One more thought: if the Ducks key in on Vaki, will there be an offensive explosion from Jackson?





How can Utah attack the Oregon secondary?

Since the bye week, Utah has managed to open up the pass game that was basically non-existent earlier in the season. Since Barnes’ return as the starter, he’s completed 29 of 44 in the last two games for 363 yards and three touchdowns.





Utah has been efficient in the pass game and it will be a must in Saturday’s game. First and foremost, Barnes needs to continue being quick and decisive with his passes—he can’t hold it and overthink. Additionally, the offensive line has to protect Barnes and avoid penalties; this will be the toughest defense Utah has faced thus far. The Washington Huskies managed to hold the Ducks pass rush to one sack in their win. Oregon was averaging 4.5 sacks per game before Washington, so it’s doable for Utah. The question is how much success can Utah find against an all-around tough Ducks squad.