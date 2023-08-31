



The No. 14 University of Utah football team opens their 2023-24 season against the Florida Gators on Thursday night. Utah will be looking for a little sweet revenge after dropping a heartbreaker last year at the Swamp. This time, the Gators head to the raucous environment of Rice-Eccles Stadium, armed with a sold out crowd.

Let's take a look at this week's burning questions for the matchup.





Is Barnes the answer if Rising can’t go?

It should be noted that Rising is being handled with extreme caution. Utah needs their star for the long haul, even if it means missing a tough opponent for the season opener.

The true question is this: is Barnes the answer? Everyone can dive deep down a rabbit hole in this debate. Freshman Nate Johnson came on strong towards the end of fall camp and the two were neck and neck. Johnson has a much higher ceiling, but Barnes has a better grasp of the offense and he’s had experience in big games — whether it can be considered successful experience is what will be argued endlessly, until Barnes puts any doubters to rest.





Can Utah’s defensive depth rise to the occasion?

It’s been hinted at in interviews over the last couple of weeks by Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, and others that some of the defensive guys have had nagging injuries. They expressed the utmost confidence in their depth at those positions.

As is typical, our hands are tied when it comes to talking about specifics with injuries. Come Thursday night, how many starters will be either out or limited? There could be some game time decisions.





Can the revamped receivers group take Utah’s offense to the next level?

A big piece to the puzzle in the offseason was adding playmakers at the wide receiver position. It’s no secret that it’s been the position group that’s consistently struggled for longer than many Ute fans care to count. With new position coach Alvis Whitted, returning talent and transfer portal additions, this could be a group that really could help elevate the offense.

Seniors Mycah Pittman from Florida State and Emery Simmons from Indiana help beef up a thin position group, bringing a ton of experience. Freshman Mikey Matthews has also made an impact since arriving on campus this spring, and the plan is for him to be a big part of the offense going forward.

As always, we’ll check in next week to see how these burning questions were answered, and also look ahead to the following week against Baylor.



