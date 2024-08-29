Game day is finally here. The University of Utah is set to kick off their highly anticipated 2024 against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. Let’s take a look at this week's burning questions.

What will the new high-powered offense look like?

Andy Ludwig has been described this fall as a mad scientist, cooking up schemes with an abundance of playmakers. It’s a tall task, but this group could really be special and bring out the best that Utah’s Offensive Coordinator has to offer.

Even with the known commodity of Micah Bernard and the emergence of Mike Mitchell at running back, the expectation is for the program to unleash Rising’s pass attack much more than in recent years. There’s too much at stake not to let it fly, and Utah has a team built to push all their chips in this season.

At receiver, Money Parks, Dorian Singer and Mycah Pittman are the starters. Singer, a transfer from USC and Arizona, has been impressing the coaches with his high football IQ and playmaking abilities — he’s found great chemistry with Rising to start at WR1. Money Parks brings experience and chemistry with Rising as well, add-in his top end speed, this will spell trouble for the SUU defense. Pittman comes back from injury this season and could be an X-factor of the group. Then throw in a guy like Syracuse transfer Damien Alford, who would be starting at most schools he could attend. The Utes receiver room is night and day different than most years of the Kyle Whittingham era.

There are a lot of ways that Utah can attack defenses with their personnel. The Utes have six guys at tight end that can come in and make an instant impact. The list includes Brant Kuithe, Landen King, Dallen Bentley, Miki Suguturaga, Caleb Lohner and Carson Ryan. Tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham noted in fall camp that at times they won’t hesitate to have four tight ends on the field at the same time.

How is the depth in the secondary?

The safety room looks a lot different with Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki leaving for the NFL. Replacing key guys has been a big focus in the offseason and locking down those positions has been a major focus this fall as well.

Tao Johnson solidified the free safety spot early on, but they may move him around the field at times. Smith Snowden is the starting nickel and Stanford transfer Alaka’i Gilman really shined during fall camp to start at the strong safety position. The depth behind them should be there with Nate Ritchie, true freshman Quamari Shemwell, and Rabbit Evans. Most are proven commodities, and if Shemwell and Evans perform well, these groups are in good hands.

The cornerback room is currently dealing with one key injury, Cameron Calhoun, a transfer from Michigan. He had a strong spring and immediately became a guy who could have significant reps behind starters Zemaiah Vaughn and Georgia Tech transfer Kenan Johnson. The timetable for him to play in a game is up in the air, but he should make an immediate impact when he returns. Elijah Davis has played mostly on special teams, but he has an opportunity to play a bigger role and help beef up the thinnest backup group.

One key development to focus on is former running back John Randle Jr.’s transition to cornerback, a move that’s been recent, but successful in practice so far.





When do you pull the starters?

With a host of players returning from 2023 injuries, Rising and Kuithe lead a group that needs to knock the rust off, but also shouldn’t have to be in the game very long.

True freshman QB2 Isaac Wilson had a promising fall camp and scrimmage, and he’s expected to get valuable reps Thursday night. The biggest thing will be the Utes starters to come out strong and execute at a high level early to get in and out of the game and get the backups reps.