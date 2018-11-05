“They looked out for me—when I was recruited—the most, sending me messages and always calling me and we have a friendship and everything. That’s what made me lean towards them more.”

The 6-foot-3 225 pound backer has always felt at home with the Utes, which is a big reason for his commitment.

“It feels good to commit,” said Tafuna. “I felt like it was the right place for me and that’s why I committed. I love the coaches, they keep it real and they make me feel at home.”

The University of Utah has received a big hometown commit, from a long-time Utah lean. Bingham HS linebacker, Junior Tafuna is the first of what the Utes hope to be a trio of 2019 Miners’ commits.





His final decision came down to the Utes and the Washington State, but there was really never any doubt in his mind or the coaches, on where he was going to go.

“I called coach Gary Andersen to commit, he wasn’t surprised and he kind of knew that I was going to go there,” said Tafuna. “He was definitely happy and I felt a big weight off of my shoulders when I was on the phone with him. Now I don’t have to worry about anything else.”

Before he enrolls with the Utes, Tafuna will first serve an LDS mission. At 6-foot-3 225 pounds, the intent is for him to line up at linebacker when he returns, but he could also grow into a fierce defensive end.

Tafuna has wrecked havoc on the Utah high school scene, with Lolani Langi, who is also one to watch as this recruiting season heats up—as well as defensive tackle Simote Pepa. As for Tafuna’s game, he has a nose for the ball and he’s a hard hitter, some he plans to continue that at the next level.

“I’ll be same thing I’ve been doing in high school ball, but hopefully a bit better,” said the humble backer.

Although he’s still a few seasons away from contributing, Tafuna is eager to perform in front of the hometown crowd.

“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a ride,” he said. “When I get back it’s going to be a new experience and I can’t wait to get up to the U. I love it, and I can’t wait to see where it takes me.”

And when he gets back, it could be a new high school trio for Utah, torturing the Pac-12.



