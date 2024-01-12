After entering the portal on December 22nd, Lyons had interest from Arizona, Utah, Baylor and Cal before jumping on the opportunity that lies ahead with the Utes.

Coming out of high school, Lyons held 26 offers, including Utah most of the Pac-12, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Texas A&M. His final for consisted of Washington, Oregon, Miami, and Notre Dame.

The University of Utah gained some much needed help on the offensive side of the ball with the commitment of former University of Washington receiver Taeshaun Lyons. The 6-foot-1 freshman was a 4-star recruit coming out of Tennyson HS (CA) in the 2023 class and the 49th rated receiver in the class.





What Utah Is Getting

Lyons is a playmaker that is very good at high pointing the ball to make the contested catch, but he is also very shifty and elusive with the ball in his hands. His film does not exactly scream "burner" but he is fast enough to be a threat down field and he has a quick release with a knack for getting open.

After not recording any stats in 2023 at Washington, Lyons has a prime opportunity to come in for spring ball and leave his mark on the Utah offense. It’s up to him on what he does with the opportunity. Utah is taking him with the hopes of him immediately becoming a key contributor.





What This Means For The Class

Lyons is the eighth transfer portal addition to Utah this transfer cycle. He joins Stanford safely Alaka’i Gilman, Michigan cornerback Cameron Calhoun, UTEP defensive end Kanious Vaughn, Idaho RB Anthony Woods, UCLA TE Carsen Ryan, Georgia Tech CB Kenan Johnson, and BYU DE John Henry Daley.

Utah is still working on upgrading the receiver position and adding quarterback depth behind Cam Rising.



