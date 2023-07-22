He posted his commitment in a video across social media:

Despite his injury, schools kept the faith in him and his final decision came down to Utah, USC, and Oregon.

During the Kyle Whittingham Era, the University of Utah has consistently churned out elite running backs. On Saturday, they added another one to their talented position group with the commitment of massive Sacramento HS back, Lamar Radcliffe . The 6-foot-1.5 and 225-pounder is a four-star recruit with Rivals and ranks as the No. 24 running back overall. It’s a rating that is only expected to improve, as he missed most of his junior season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL.





What Utah is getting

Due to his injury in 2022, the highlights available for Radcliffe are of his sophomore season. During his sophomore season he ran for 2,109 yards on 255 carries for an 8.3 yards per carry average with 23 touchdowns.

Radcliffe is a violent runner who currently easily overpowers his opponents. His stiff arm is elite at the high school level, he runs through defenders frequently, but he’s also agile for his size. Radcliffe displays excellent field vision, has surprising shiftiness, and has good burst out of the backfield as well as when he hits the third level of the defense.

He’ll come into the program in 2024 with the size to see the field immediately if the coaches see fit. He could be special in Utah’s offensive system.





What this means for the class

Radcliffe is the seventh overall commitment for the Utes 2024 class, joining linebacker Kana’i Kekahuna-Lopes, quarterback Isaac Wilson, linebacker Hunter Andrews, safety Jeilani Davis, cornerback Sammie Hunter, and wide receiver David Washington.

Any running back Utah takes from this point forward will be a “can’t miss” type prospect. Even if Radcliffe remains their only 2024 running back commitment, they landed one the top prospects on their wish list.



