The 5-foot-10 cornerback recently narrowed his list down to Utah and Iowa State before committing to the Utes. The 3-star Rivals rated defensive back also held offers from Bowling Green, California, Utah State, and Washington State, among others.

A week after his visit to Salt Lake City, Chandler HS's Sammie Hunter announced his commitment to the University of Utah on Saturday.

What Utah is getting

Hunter is a cornerback that primarily plays on the outside, locking down his opponents both down the field and in the red zone. He has good instincts and is not afraid of contact in the run defense. His high school's defensive scheme shows him mostly playing off the receivers at the line of scrimmage, but he does show the ability to press in man coverage as well.

Depending on how he measures out once he’s on campus, Hunter could be a prime candidate to play nickelback.

Hunter enters a cornerback room with a lot of experience and talent, so he will have time to work on his technique to be ready to work on an island, which all Utah corners need to thrive in the system.





What this means for the class

Hunter is the fourth commitment for the 2024 class, joining quarterback Isaac Wilson, running back Hunter Andrews, and safety Jeilani Davis; Vili Taufatofoa will arrive early for 2023.

The cornerback room will lose seniors JaTravis Broughton and Miles Battle to graduation, with Zemaiah Vaughn and Faybian Marks being the lone juniors this season. The competition should be fierce with an impressive group of young talent, which adds Smith Snowden and CJ Blocker in fall 2023.



