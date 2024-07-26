UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 34 Jack Bouwmeester
With 34 days left until the University of Utah kicks off against Southern Utah, it’s time to discuss the Utes field-flipping weapon, No. 34 Jack Bouwmeester. The dangerous punter will be a welcome sight with the Utes’ loaded offense and dominant defense. If the Utes crack the CFP, he’ll be a big reason why, as Utah’s past punter cost them at crucial time during their big 2021 season.
After an average first season, Bouwmeester showed that Utah’s vaunted punting attack that they’ve been know for over the last decade, was back.
UteNation Take
What a difference a year makes. Before last season, Kyle Whittingham had been on record that Bouwmeester took tremendous strides forward during spring ball. He followed that up by drilling 19 over 50 yards, landing 20 punts inside the 20-yard line, and averaged 45.5 yards per punt. His longest punt was 64 yards. Bouwmeester was a three-time honoree for the Ray Guy’s 8 weekly award.
He should be a valuable weapon as the Utes look to compete for the Big 12 title and a CFP berth.
Remembering Bouwmeester’s Recruitment
Bouwmeester was a 2-star kicker in the 2019 class out of Victoria, Australia and trained at the successful ProKick Australia, a program that regularly produces Ray Guy Award winners. Bouwmeester’s coach Nathan Chapman used to coach at Central Michigan and had connected to Michigan State’s Shayne Graham, which is where Bouwmeester ended up signing before transferring to Utah.