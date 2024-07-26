



With 34 days left until the University of Utah kicks off against Southern Utah, it’s time to discuss the Utes field-flipping weapon, No. 34 Jack Bouwmeester. The dangerous punter will be a welcome sight with the Utes’ loaded offense and dominant defense. If the Utes crack the CFP, he’ll be a big reason why, as Utah’s past punter cost them at crucial time during their big 2021 season.

After an average first season, Bouwmeester showed that Utah’s vaunted punting attack that they’ve been know for over the last decade, was back.





UteNation Take

What a difference a year makes. Before last season, Kyle Whittingham had been on record that Bouwmeester took tremendous strides forward during spring ball. He followed that up by drilling 19 over 50 yards, landing 20 punts inside the 20-yard line, and averaged 45.5 yards per punt. His longest punt was 64 yards. Bouwmeester was a three-time honoree for the Ray Guy’s 8 weekly award.

He should be a valuable weapon as the Utes look to compete for the Big 12 title and a CFP berth.



