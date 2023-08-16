We have fifteen days until the Utah football season kickoff against Florida, and today we discuss no. 15 Tao Johnson in the UteNation countdown to kickoff. Johnson played in four games in 2022 at receiver and special teams, preserving his redshirt.





The 6-foot-1 speedster came to campus as an athlete, after being a high school quarterback. During spring ball, the coaches were intrigued by what he could potentially bring to the secondary, and he found an instant home as the favorite to start at nickelback.





UteNation Take

Johnson was the Idaho 5A state champion in the 100 meter dash at 10.82 seconds (but has been clocked at 10.62 seconds), took third in the 4x100 meter relay, third in the long jump, and starred in basketball and football at Thunder Ridge HS in Idaho Falls. He was a versatile, multi-sport athlete in high school and has the size, speed, and physicality to play on either side of the ball.





Even though he could develop into a great receiver, Johnson seems to have found a home at nickelback. The corner spot has been hit hard by injuries in recent years, so Johnson’s athleticism is a welcome addition to a group looking to reload every season. He will still need to continue to develop in fall camp, but it is clear that he should be a major part of the rotation.





Remembering Johnson’s Recruitment

Living in southeast Idaho, Johnson flew a bit under the radar in the recruiting scene, even as a 3-star prospect. Utah, Washington State, and Virginia were his main offers before Tao chose to stay closer to home with the Utes.