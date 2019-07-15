One of the few question marks about the Utah defense going into the 2019 season is the depth at linebacker. The starters look solid, with Francis Bernard and Manny Bowen appearing to have the starting roles locked down, but the backups are a little less certain. There's no lack of talent, with quite a few promising up-and-comers vying for a spot in the rotation, but experience is lacking. The Utes will need to rely on at least a couple of young players to spell their starters and to be available in case of injury. One of those who could see an increased role this season is redshirt freshman Andrew Mata'afa.

Mata'afa came to the Utes as part of the 2018 recruiting class. Though his talent was apparent, Mata'afa needed to use a redshirt year to bulk up. This spring, the work he has put in in the weight room was evident, and he's now listed at 225 pounds. Though he could benefit from a little more added weight, Mata'afa is now at the point where he could be a serious contender for playing time this season.



