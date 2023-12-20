One quick look at his film and its jaw-dropping that Shemwell didn’t have more offers. We’ll let the experts explain why below…

Despite a smaller offer list, the 6-foot Shemwell could end up being a “diamond in the rough” of a signing. His offer list included Arizona, San Diego State, and Washington State in addition to Utah. He already plays the game Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah expects out of his group.

Quimari Shemwell was originally an Arizona commit that flipped to the Utes after the season finished. He took his official visit to Salt Lake City during the Colorado game. Soon after that regular season finale, Utah’s backup cornerbacks had a mass exodus to the portal. Then Shemwell answered the call to immediately feel a dire need for Utah’s defense.





FILM REVIEW

I love this kid, Moxie, as he plays with attitude, confidence and efficiency. Not cocky, but it’s evident that this kid understands the schemes of this defense, beating wide, receivers and quarterbacks, utilizing safety, help, and winning a lot of jump ball battles even some he shouldn’t have won. Kid competes!

I’m curious as to what his 40 or hundred meter dash is; the kid plays very well and coverage, squeezing to the wide receivers hip and even more impressively the ability to play the wide receiver, reading his eyes and hands at the top of the routes and breaking up jump balls.

I can almost smell the excitement that Sharrieff and Morgan have for this commit.

-Cal Beck, Utah CB/KR 1994-96





This dude, Quimari Shemwell, is a total game-changer! His ball skills are out of this world - I'm talking next-level elite. His energy, passion, and competitiveness are absolutely contagious! He can run stride for stride with any receiver who dares to line up against him and come out on top. He’s physical and already looks comfortable in man-to-man coverage. If you ask me, he can turn into the ultimate lockdown defender - a true force to be reckoned with. I love his film.

-Kenneth Scott, Utah WR 2010-15





WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:

Shemwell should be considered the early favorite for the next under-the-radar Utah recruit to immediately blow up on the scene. If his skills can translate quickly to the next level, he could find himself in the mix for reps in the 2024 two-deep.



