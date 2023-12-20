The University of Utah looks to continue to reload on the defensive side of the ball with the signing of St. John Bosco HS product Ashtin “Kana’i” Kekahuna-Lopes. The 6-foot-3 safety was used all over the defense between the linebacker spots and as a safety during his senior year. Although, his frame projects him to be a linebacker in Utah’s system.

Kekahuna-Lopes held 8 offers, and in June he had it narrowed down to Boston College, Oregon State, Utah, and Washington before committing with the Utes in mid-July.

Utah’s proven track record at developing players was a key reason to his decision:

“Development is crazy! You can’t fail over there,” Kekahuna-Lopes said. “They have so many support programs and help that if you’re a student athlete it’s impossible for you to fail.”



