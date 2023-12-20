UTAH SIGNED NLI: Ashtin “Kana’i” Kekahuna-Lopes
The University of Utah looks to continue to reload on the defensive side of the ball with the signing of St. John Bosco HS product Ashtin “Kana’i” Kekahuna-Lopes. The 6-foot-3 safety was used all over the defense between the linebacker spots and as a safety during his senior year. Although, his frame projects him to be a linebacker in Utah’s system.
Kekahuna-Lopes held 8 offers, and in June he had it narrowed down to Boston College, Oregon State, Utah, and Washington before committing with the Utes in mid-July.
Utah’s proven track record at developing players was a key reason to his decision:
“Development is crazy! You can’t fail over there,” Kekahuna-Lopes said. “They have so many support programs and help that if you’re a student athlete it’s impossible for you to fail.”
FILM REVIEW
Kana’i looks to be all of his 6’3 205 athletic frame. Junior year tape shows him playing safety and he is a long, rangy, ball hawk that has a violent strike to his tackling. Turn on senior year tape and Kekahuna-Lopes is filling gaps and setting edges as a true linebacker. He’s long levered and uses those arms to not stay blocked for long in the run. Got great change of direction when tracking outside runs, and overall does a good job staying square and keeping width in his base until it’s time to commit or shoot and make the tackle. There’s no doubt he’s got the size for backer, and has more than enough speed. The former safety is just that at backer. A Linebacker that moves like a DB.
-Brian Blechen, Utah S/LB 2010-14, Carolina Panthers 2015-17, Pro Tech Trenches trainer
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
Kana’i joins a stacked linebacker room where he’ll be able to add on weight and develop over the next year, as he focuses solely on the linebacker position. A redshirt is likely in 2024.