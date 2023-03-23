



Fresh off a 17-15 season that saw the Runnin’ Utes implode down the stretch due to injuries and a lack of depth, the transfers have started. However, the biggest news of all just hit with All Pac-12 center Branden Carlson declaring for the NBA Draft.

Carlson is doing so with one big caveat: he’s doing so by maintaining his college eligibility. This could mean a multitude of things. He stays in the draft. He gets evaluations on what to work on and comes back to Utah. He gets evaluations and either heads to the G-League or transfers for his last remaining year.

The 7-foot and 228 pounder from Bingham HS has been a loyal Ute through and through. Therefore, if he comes back to college, a transfer isn’t likely.

This is what he had to say on Twitter:

“Ute Nation! These past four years have been an amazing journey. I have created many relationships with amazing people who made my experience at the U a time I will cherish forever. I’m extremely grateful for the unending support I receive from my wife, family, friends, fans, and teammates. I want to thank Coach Keystyfor giving me the opportunity to play at the U and for guiding me to be a better player and a man. I want to thank Coach Smith as well for continuing to help me grow and build my confidence. He has always helped me to see the best version of myself.

As I come to the end of my senior year, I will be declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility. I am excited to see what the future has in store for me next. Go Utes!”

Carlson ends his career averaging 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. This past season he led the Utes by averaging 16.4 points per game.

This might not end up being a “goodbye,” as Carlson could come back, especially with the new world of NIL opportunities. Still, it’s a bittersweet sweet day for the basketball program seeing their unquestioned leader move on.

Thursday has been a busy week for Utah basketball news. It was announced that Lazar Stefanovic intends to transfer almost an hour before Carlson’s news. Bostyn Holt went into the transfer portal at the start of the week. Mike Saunders Jr. and Jaxon Brenchley also recently entered the portal.

The Utes now have six open scholarships and need to get to work on not taking a step back from this year.



