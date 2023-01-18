



Utes to host seven games in Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY – The back-to-back Pac-12 Champions are ready for another season as the University of Utah Football program looks ahead to the fall with the 2023 schedule being announced by the league today.

Utah's 12-game slate includes a non-conference schedule that features two Power Five teams from the SEC and the Big 12 along with seven home games in the electric atmosphere that is Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Utes have sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 76 consecutive games, dating back to the 2010 season opener.

Utah has been undefeated at home the last two seasons and will look to continue the streak on either Thursday, Aug. 31 or Saturday, Sept. 2 when they host the Florida Gators for its 2023 season opener.Utah then hits the road to take on the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 9, which will mark the first time the two teams have met. It is the first time the Utes have played a Big 12 opponent in the regular season since 2010 with head coach Kyle Whittinghamholding a winning record against the conference.

On Saturday, Sept. 16 the Utes will head into back-to-back weeks with home games, starting with their final non-conference game of the year against Weber State. The Utes are 6-0 all-time against the Wildcats, including a 40-17 victory to kick off the 2021 home season.

Utah opens Pac-12 play in Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23 when they host the UCLA Bruins, followed by a road trip to Oregon State for a Friday night matchup on Sept. 29. Utah will then head into their bye week before taking on Cal on Saturday, Oct. 14 with the Bears and Utes having not played against each other since Utah's 35-0 home win in 2019.

The Utes head to Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 21 to play USC, having won three games in a row against the Trojans, including a 42-26 win in the Coliseum in 2021. Utah will then return to Salt Lake City for a two-game home stand, starting with the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Utah will also host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Nov. 4 before heading to the Pacific Northwest to battle the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 11. Utah stays on the road the following week, but heads to warmer climates for a game at Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Utes will close out the regular season in Rice-Eccles Stadium against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, Nov. 25 with the Pac-12 Championship game taking place in Las Vegas, Nev. on Friday, Dec. 1.



