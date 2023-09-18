



Several members of the Utes 2024 recruiting class continued to make headlines last weekend, particularly Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson.

Wilson went 26-32 for 428 yards and 5 touchdowns, and ran for another 65 yards and a touchdown leading the Chargers to a 56-14 win over Mountain Ridge HS. After six games, Wilson has already thrown for 2,260 yards, the most in the nation. Future Ute defensive end, Kash Dillon, also had 2 catches for 22 yards in the game.

Linebacker commit Hunter Andrews of Magnolia HS, is excelling on the offensive side of the ball. He ran for 40 yards and a touchdown on 9 carries, and also hauled in a 34-yard touchdown catch in a big 42-7 win over Terry HS. In four games, Andrews has now rushed for 406 yards and 4 touchdowns and has another 148 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns.

Sacramento High went to 0-5 on the year following a 48-12 loss to Vista del Lago. No individual stats were provided for this game, however, through four games Lamar Radcliffe has 59 carries for 479 yards and 4 touchdowns. The week before, Radcliffe ran for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He seems to be getting better each week after getting back to good health following his season-ending injury last year.

Arizona’s Chandler Wolves remained undefeated following a 42-0 win over Corona Del Sol. The Wolves Sammie Hunter had 2 tackles in the game.

Kana'i Kekahuna-Lopes and California's St. John Bosco suffered their first loss of the season to Kahuku High 30-23. No individual stats have been made available.

Mater Dei High’s Jeilani Davis was on a bye last weekend.



