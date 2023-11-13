



Isaac Wilson, Kash Dillon, and Ike Garcia took care of business in a commanding 63-24 playoff victory over Lehi last Friday. Wilson was 20 of 27 for 428 yards and 4 touchdowns, and he also ran for another 124 yards and a touchdown in the win. Corner Canyon will face Skyridge Friday at 2:30pm at Rice Eccles Stadium for the Utah 6A Championship.

Things didn’t go as well for American Fork, however, as they lost to Skyridge 34-21, ending their hopes for a shot at the championship. One of the top Cavemen athletes, 2024 Utah Commit Davis Andrews, injured his clavicle in the previous playoff win, and he was not able to suit up in the loss. Andrews finished the season with 36 catches for 707 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense and 31 tackles, a sack, and 3 interceptions on defense.

Magnolia standout running back Hunter Andrews rushed for 74 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 56-6 first-round playoff win over Sterling. Magnolia will continue their playoff run Friday against College Station.

Kanai Kekahuna-Lopes had 3 tackles in a 35-10 playoff win over San Clemente. St John Bosco will play Centennial in the second round of playoffs next Friday.

Jeilani Davis and Mater Dei won their playoff opener 38-0 over JSerra Catholic. They'll play the undefeated Sierra Canyon Trailblazers this Friday in the second round. Stats from the game have not yet been released.

Lamar Radcliffe's season came to an end last Friday as Sacramento had their 5-game winning streak snapped in a 57-32 playoff loss to Escalon. Stats from the game have not yet been released.

In Arizona, Sammie Hunter was on a bye, but Chandler will begin the playoffs against Highland Friday night. The two teams faced off in September and the Wolves barely escaped at home 24-22.



