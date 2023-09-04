



The Utes 2024 recruiting class had several solid performances last weekend.

Hunter Andrews did a little bit of everything in Magnolia’s 27-7 win over Tomball High. He had another great rushing performance with 15 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown. He also had 4 catches for 19 yards and another touchdown.

Despite recently getting bone fragments removed from his knee, Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson threw for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns in limited action while the Chargers crushed Farmington 42-3. Kash Dillon finished the game with a tackle in his second game of the season.

It was another rough game for Lamar Radcliffe and Sacramento High, losing 68-0 to the Inderkum Tigers. Sacramento is now 0-3 on the season. No individual stats have been made available.

Sammie Hunter and Arizona’s Chandler Wolves followed up last week’s big win with another blowout victory, this time over Mountain Ridge 49-7. Hunter helped shut down the Mountain Lions pass game, getting 3 tackles and a pass deflection in the victory.

Kana'i Kekahuna-Lopes and California's St. John Bosco remained undefeated following a 48-12 victory over Friendship Collegiate Academy. Kekahuna-Lopes had 7 total tackles in the game, including 6 solo tackles.

Mater Dei High’s Jeilani Davis recorded an interception in the Monarchs 62-0 thrashing of Creekside. Mater Dei is now 3-0 on the year. No other individual stats have been made available.



