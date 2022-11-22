



The Runnin’ Utes traveled to Ft. Myers, Florida on Monday to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament. Utah would use a strong start to the game to deliver the Yellow Jackets their first loss of the season, 68-64.

Here are the takeaways from the victory:





A dominating start for Utah

The Utes rolled out to a 23-4 lead as the Yellow Jackets were ice-cold from the field. Georgia Tech missed their first eight shots plus two free throws before Tristan Maxwell got them on the board with 14:06 remaining in the first half. They’d only score four points over the first ten minutes of the game.

Branden Carlson struggled in the second half, but he led Utah in the first half with 10 points, while Lazar Stefanovic, Gabe Madsen, and Marco Anthony each had seven. During the first half, each team hit 12 shots, but Georgia Tech only shot 30% while Utah shot 48%.





Turnovers and strong bench play led to Georgia Tech comeback

Early in the season, it’s apparent that Utah has turnover issues. This allowed the Yellow Jackets to mount an impressive comeback and at one point go up by four points with 10:35 left in the game. Utah had 19 turnovers with Anthony, Stefanovic, and Rollie Worster each committing three. Georgia Tech scored 24 points off of those turnovers, while Utah only scored six off of five Yellow Jacket turnovers.

The Utes also lost the battle of the benches as they were nearly double in scoring, 31-16. Anthony chipped in 11 for Utah, while Gavin Baxter and Keba Keita (one and four points, respectively) were the only other Utah bench players to score. Four other bench players were held scoreless, as the Utes just barely held on in the second half.





The Utes showed resilience

Coming off a loss where they were thoroughly beaten by Sam Houston State, Utah showed a lot about its mental makeup against Georgia Tech.

After trailing for nearly the first 30 minutes of the game, the Yellow Jackets took the brief lead. The Utes' best scoring run in the second half was seven, while Georgia Tech’s was 11. There would be two second half lead changes and four ties.

Utah also had to figure a way to win with their leader Branden Carlson being held scoreless. Guard Gabe Madsen scored nine of his game-high 16 in the decisive second half and Rollie Worster scored eight of his ten.

Up by two in the closing minute, Madsen missed a three-pointer as Utah couldn’t get a clean look at the end of the shot clock. The Yellow Jackets took it coast-to-coast, but missed two contested shots, before fouling Madsen.

Georgia Tech may or may not have a great season going forward. However, the Utes showed resiliency and won against an ACC team.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes will face Mississippi State after they defeated Marquette 58-55 in the Ft. Myers Tip-Off Tournament. Game time is set for 6:30 PM MST on November 26. The game will be televised on FS1.



