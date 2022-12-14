



The Runnin’ Utes continued their dominant winning ways on Tuesday night, as they hammered UTSA, 91-70. The win moves Utah to 9-2 overall on the 2022-23 season, as they continue to look ahead of their rebuilding schedule.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





It’s not just winning, it’s winning big

The Utes aren’t just narrowly getting victories, the win against UTSA was their fifth victory of 20+. They’ve accomplished this with a consistent group of scorers while Branden Carlson and Gabe Madsen lead the way. They’ve also done this with outstanding coaching and in-game adjustments, as evidenced by their 52-36 second half score differential against UTSA.

Against UTSA, Utah jumped out to a quick lead, by as many as 12 points. UTSA countered back and led in the first half briefly by six. Once Utah adjusted to the Roadrunners’ defensive looks, they regained the lead before the half and the game was never in doubt.

It’s becoming very apparent with this team that they have a knack for adjusting on the fly and not panicking while taking an opponent’s best shot.





Madsen stepped up with necessary adjustments

The Utes dependable sharpshooter struggled from beyond the arc on Tuesday, going 1-6. Recognizing his shot was off, he showed an improved wrinkle to his game. He attacked the basket, going 6-13 overall and 3-3 from the free-throw line.

If he can continue this through Pac-12 play, this will give Utah’s opponents plenty of headaches trying to figure out how to shut him down.





A big second half for Utah’s core

By now it seems apparent that Branden Carlson, Marco Anthony, Rollie Worster, Gabe Madsen and Lazar Stefanovic are the guys that are expected to come through on a nightly basis. Anything else from their teammates is just icing on the cake.

Carlson led the way scoring with 27 points—17 in the deciding second half. Marco Anthony recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while adding four assists. Worster had nine assists and six rebounds from the point guard spot. Stefanovic added 10 points.

This group scored 44 of Utah’s 52 second half points, with Worster getting six of his nine assists during that time.





Up next

Saturday at 4 PM MST the Runnin’ Utes travel to Provo for the Holy War, pitting them against a 6-5 BYU squad. The Cougars seem to have righted the ship with a 83-80 victory over No. 21 Creighton last Saturday, after back-to-back losses to UVU and former Utah assistant coach Eric Peterson’s team, South Dakota.



