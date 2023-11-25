Offer: 75% off the first year of an annual subscription for new users





The Colorado Buffaloes have a problem. A big problem. They can't protect their quarterback. They have given up an FBS-worst 54 sacks this season. FIFTY FOUR! It cost them Shedeur Sanders last week, and he may not be able to go this week against Utah. That's an even bigger problem.





Offense

Make no mistake, despite being under constant pressure, Sanders has been elite this season. He has thrown for 3,230 yards, 10th most in the nation, and 27 touchdowns to only 3 interceptions. If he plays, he is the most dangerous weapon on the team.

If he doesn't play, the Buffaloes are left with true freshman Ryan Staub, who went 6 for 16 for 59 yards in place of Sanders last week, or Monterey Peninsula College transfer Gavin Kuld, who completed a pass to himself and threw an interception on the same play last week against the Cougars.

Colorado has several talented receivers, including USF transfers Xavier Weaver (908 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Jimmy Horn Jr.(549 yards, 6 touchdowns), as well as Jackson State superstar transfer Travis Hunter (614 yards, 4 touchdowns), but if Sanders is out, they may not get many touches.

With the lack of experience at quarterback, Colorado may have to rely on their run game, which could also be an issue, as they only average 71.8 yards on the ground per game. Only Hawaii averages less in all of FBS. True freshman Dylan Edwards, the small but quick 2023 4-star recruit has done a decent job in his collegiate debut, but he has never had more than 12 carries in a game. He also hasn't had a rush longer than 34 yards and averages 4.3 yards per carry.

The offensive line consists of 2-year starting LT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Kent State transfer LG Jack Bailey, converted TE and now C Van Wells, Butler CC transfer RG Kareem Harden, and Kent State transfer RT Savion Washington. It appears that bringing in so many players from non-power 5 schools to work in the trenches has not worked well.





Defense

Things don't get much better on the other side of the ball. In fact, the Buffaloes have the 3rd worst defense in yards allowed in all of college football, giving up over 460 yards per game. They're also 6th worst in points allowed per game (35.9).

The leaders of the defense are Clemson transfer linebacker LaVonta Bentley, who leads the team in tackles (60), and Arkansas transfer linebacker Jordan Domineck, who leads the team in with 5 sacks.

The safeties, which include one of the few returning players from last year's Colorado squad, Trevor Woods, as well as Jackson State transfers, Shilo Sanders, and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, have a combined 6 interceptions among them.

Hunter has led the cornerback group, but the Buffaloes have dealt with several injuries in the secondary, forcing inexperienced true freshmen corners Carter Stoutmire and Cormani McClain onto the field. McClain was a 5-star 2023 recruit, the number one recruit in his position, but he still needs time to develop.





Summary

After starting the year with a shocking 3-0 record, it appeared that Coach Prime's controversial plan might have worked. However, the lack of depth and piece-worked offensive line proved to be too much to overcome, leading to Colorado losing seven of the next eight games, which knocked them out of bowl contention.

The 4-7 Buffaloes have little to play for, especially if Shedeur Sanders is unable to take the field today.

Utah's strength is putting pressure on the opposing team's quarterback and running the football, and Colorado does not appear to have the ability to stop either from happening this week. This should be a lopsided victory for the home team.



