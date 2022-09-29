2022 Stats - Oregon State

Record: 3-1

Points per game: 37.8 (33rd)

Points allowed per game: 23.5 (63rd)

Passing yards per game: 250.5 (64th)

Rushing yards per game: 180.8 (50th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 206.5 (51st)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 150.8 (79th)





The Utah football team hosts the Oregon State Beavers this weekend in Rice-Eccles Stadium looking to avenge their loss in Reser Stadium last season, the Utes' lone Pac-12 loss in 2021. Oregon State is 3-1 on the season after their 14-17 loss to USC last week. This will be an interesting road test for the Beavers, as their only other away game was at Fresno State, and OSU escaped with a 35-32 win. Oregon State has seemingly found its way back on track under head coach Jonathan Smith and a closer look at their 7-6 record in 2021 will show they only had two double-digit losses, meaning they fought hard in all their games. It is worth reminding everyone that Oregon State took Utah down to the wire last time they visited Salt Lake City, losing 30 to 24.





Strength: Toughness

An intangible trait that is also attributed to Kyle Whittingham's squads, OSU is a team that will dig their heels in and make opponents earn everything. Last season, the Beavers rushed for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Also, this team comes into Salt Lake pretty well battle tested.

After a good win over Boise State, while Fresno State is not necessarily an impressive team at this point in the season, Oregon State still earned a win and had to endure some stress in the 3-point win. A near upset of USC last week in a low scoring affair should put Utah on high alert because OSU is a late USC touchdown away from being undefeated. The Beavers beat Utah at their own game last season and is a well disciplined, tough team just like the Utes.





Question Mark: Quarterback Chance Nolan

The junior signal caller threw four interceptions and zero touchdowns last week at home against USC. Nolan had a decent 2021 season with over 2,600 yards passing with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but he never had a four interception game. He did struggle in back-to-back games last season against the Washington schools where he threw three interceptions and no touchdowns, so it will be interesting to see if he bounces back this week or Utah is able to recreate chaos for Nolan. Nolan made some questionable decisions against USC.

Will Morgan Scalley dial up some unique coverages for the Utah defense? Now in his third season as a starter, how will Nolan bounce back from his worst game as a Beaver?





X-factor: Offensive line

As mentioned above, Oregon State ran all over Utah in last season's matchup. Throw in Nolan's performance against USC last week, and the Oregon State offensive line could really dictate the tone of this game if the Utah defensive line does not start off well.

USC had no sacks and just four hurries against Nolan last week, despite his interceptions. Sack Lake City tallied five sacks at Arizona State and shut down their running game, so this game is a "strength v. strength" of sorts, given both teams' games last week. While every game is different every week, will the Utah front seven continue its growth, or will Oregon State right the ship and impose their will in the trenches? ESPN's FPI gives Utah an 82.1% chance to win, but if the Beavers are able to play their game, this could be one that goes deep into the 4th quarter.





Prediction: Utah 28, Oregon State 20



