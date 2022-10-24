



For the University of Utah, the offensive line has been a key piece for the Utes' offensive success over the last three decades. During the 2022 season, it’s been one of the bright spots, allowing Utah offensive line coach Jim Harding to be picky over the targets he pursues.

High on Harding and Utah’s 2023 radar is Highland HS (Gilbert, AZ) Caleb Lomu, a 6-foot-5, 255 pound offensive tackle. The three-star tackle, rated No. 46 overall at his position, recently spent time with the Utes on an unofficial visit during their electrifying win over USC.