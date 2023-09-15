



After a grind out victory against Baylor this past week on the road, the University of Utah will return to Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday to finish out their non-conference schedule against local foe Weber State.

While the Utes will clearly be favored against the Wildcats, this in-state matchup provides an opportunity to get a complete body of work from Nate Johnson at the helm, more time to rest for a few of the sidelined starters, and to clean things up before heading into conference play.

Here are the keys to the game:





Limit the run game and derail Weber State’s offense

There’s no secret to Weber State’s offense this season. Through the first two games, the Wildcats have heavily relied on the run game as they’ve rushed for 417 yards and six touchdowns, compared to just 295 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

It’s also important to note that their primary weapon in the backfield is junior running back Damon Bankston. Last season, Bankston posted an impressive 709 yards and 8 touchdowns. This season, he’s already rushed for 263 yards and 5 touchdowns in just the first two games.

In order to slow him down, the defensive line will need to control the trenches, the linebackers will have to stay anchored, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Utah stack the box a good amount on Saturday.

Stop the run game and the Wildcats won’t be able to move the football.





Set Johnson free, allow the offense to settle in

Despite their two wins against Florida and Baylor, Utah’s offense hasn’t been very impressive. Outside of just a few drives, they’ve been unproductive, stagnant, sloppy and haven’t been able to create on a consistent basis.

Against the Wildcats, Utah needs to let Johnson replicate those last two Baylor drives and specifically involve the receivers as much as possible to get them touches and expose the Weber State defense.

Through their first two games, the Wildcats have allowed 487 passing yards. As for the Utes, they’ve only passed for 318 total. That needs to change. Get the receivers involved in a similar fashion to the last two drives against Baylor. Target Mikey Matthew’s on a number of short routes, give Devaughn Vele some opportunities to make some plays, and utilize the tight ends. There’s plenty of other targets waiting to break out, too.

The Wildcats have clearly struggled to stop the passing game against opponents like Central Washington and Northern Iowa. Utah really shouldn’t have a problem moving the ball against their defense and they need to find some flow before starting Pac-12 play.

Simply put, 159 passing yards and 22 points per game isn’t going to cut it against the onslaught of talented Pac-12 teams. Use this as an opportunity to get the receivers going and showcase what Johnson can do over an entire game.





Get ahead and utilize depth, resting the starters

Should the Wildcats be taken lightly? No. But, Utah should still cruise to victory and this week will provide an opportunity to get to 3-0 with some much needed rest for the starters.

Regardless if Cameron Rising makes an appearance— which isn’t expected—Utah needs to come out swinging and finish this game early. Currently staring at a 3-0 record with everything to play for heading into conference play, has the Utes in a great spot to not only compete for the Pac-12 title again, but aim for more.

If the past few seasons have taught the program anything, its that depth is crucial and can either make or break winning big games. If the Utes can put this game to bed early on, the starters can rest, the depth can get some much needed experience, and Utah will be in great shape to take the Pac-12 head on.

Imagine this team fully healthy or at least close to it with Rising and Brant Kuithe joining the offense and the last several key defenders returning to make the defense close to impenetrable.



