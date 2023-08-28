Ja’Quinden Jackson: JJ had one fewer snap than Glover (142), and was one of the top-rated RBs in the country, at 91.7 overall and 91.6 rushing. That puts him at 5th among

Johnson hasn’t played much, but we saw some of what made him such a sought-after recruit, as he not only threw for a TD, but also ran 4 times for 51 yards and 2 TD. Expect to see Nate significantly more this year, either as the backup or in situational work.

Just like last year, Cam is the clear #1 guy, although Barnes has significantly more experience if Utah needs him this year. There are also three exciting freshmen on the team: Johnson (6’1”, 195 lbs) is the only one with playing time, but there is also Mack Howard (6’2”, 189 lbs), and Brandon Rose (6’2”, 210 lbs). Unfortunately for Rose, the one-time favorite for QB2 will be out for the early part of the season.

Nate Johnson: Johnson played 13 snaps in 4 games last year and threw one pass (going 1/1 for 16 yards and 1 TD).

Bryson Barnes: Barnes was rated 75.1 overall and 68.7 passing last year on 189 snaps. Barnes played significant snaps against Southern Utah (20), Washington State (75), Colorado (28) and Penn State (35). He went 37/57 (64.9%) for 430 yards (7.5 ypa) with 4 TD and 2 INT.

Cam Rising: Rising was rated 79.1 overall and 72.0 passing last year on 839 snaps. That’s actually a small step back from his 2021 season ratings (84.7 and 82.0, respectively). Cam’s 2022 numbers put him at 44th overall in the nation last year. He went 249/385 (64.7%) for 3034 yards (7.9 ypa) with 26 TD and 8 INT. Those numbers are all improvements over 2021 when he went 204/320 for 2493 yards and 20 TD, although he did throw 3 more picks in 2022 than in 2021.

Let’s take a statistical dive on what Utah fans should expect to see from the team this year, based on last year’s Pro Football Focus (PFF) numbers.

The season is upon us. The University of Utah is ready to defend their back-to-back Pac-12 titles and improve on the 2022 team's Rose Bowl appearance, chasing a final Pac-12 championship (and maybe more?) in the last year of the Pac-12 before moving to the Big 12 in 2024.





RBs in overall rating and 11th in rushing rating, nationwide. He had 78 carries (T3) but ran for almost as many yards as Bernard (531) and had an incredible 6.8 ypc with 9 TD, despite playing what amounts to 10 snaps per game. Watch for JJ to be a huge part of next year’s offense.

Micah Bernard: Bernard was rated 73.1 overall and 83.1 rushing last year on 472 snaps. He was #2 in attempts (106) and yards (533), going 5.0 ypc with 4 TD. One area where Micah excels is in the passing game, where he caught 34 passes for 314 yards (9.2 ypc) with 1 TD.

Jaylon Glover: Glover was the #3 RB in snaps last year with 143, and he rated well at 81.9 overall and 82.1 rushing. He was tied for 3rd in carries (78) but 4th in yards among RB (and 5th overall, behind Cam), with 360. That gives him 4.6 ypc and he also accounted for 4 TD.

Chris Curry: Curry unfortunately was limited by injury again, playing only 24 snaps in the first 3 games with 3 carries for 12 yards and 1 TD. If he’s healthy Curry could be an absolute force in the backfield, although there are so many talented RBs he will have to really shine to take carries away from the rest.

Charlie Vincent: Vincent is one of those walk-ons who keeps working and performing. He had 23 snaps last year and was rated 69.0 overall and 72.0 rushing. He had 17 carries for 60 yards (3.5 ypc) with 1 TD. I don’t know how much we’ll see of Charlie this year, but he’s certainly earned his place and I hope to see a scholarship video for him.

To go along with the five RBs above who have in-game carries, Utah also has 3 fantastic true freshmen on the roster who could at one point push for snaps: Dijon Stanley (6’0”, 175 lbs), Mike Mitchell (6’0”, 202 lbs), and John Randle, Jr. (6’0”, 176 lbs).





Wide Receivers

Devaughn Vele: For the second year in a row, Vele led the receivers in snaps with 828. He was rated 67.2 and had 55 catches (#2) for 695 yards (#2) for 12.6 ypc (#4) with 5 TD (#3).

Money Parks: Parks was #3 in snaps among the WR (behind Enis) with 406. He was rated 64.2 and had 26 catches (#5) for 414 yards (#3) for 15.9 ypc (#2) with 2 TD.

Makai Cope: Cope was #5 in snaps among the WR (behind Dixon) with 296. He was rated 53.3 and had 7 catches for 75 yards for 10.7 ypc with 1 TD.

Munir McClain: McClain had 106 snaps last year and was rated 49.9 with 2 catches for 18 yards (9 ypc). He could be on the verge of a breakout season.

Those are the experienced WR who have played for Utah before. Also on the team are the following transfers:

Mycah Pittman: Yes, the brother of that other Pittman, Mycah transferred from Oregon to Florida State and then transferred to Utah after last year, where he played 462 snaps and was rated 68.4. For his career, he has 70 catches for 877 yards (12.5 ypc) with 5 TD. Pittman is a talented player and if he’s 100% healthy and learns the system, he’ll be highly utilized now that he’s healthy.

Emery Simmons: Simmons is also on his third transfer, having transferred from North Carolina to Indiana last year and then to Utah after last season. He played 554 snaps for Indiana and was rated 60.7. For his career he has 67 catches for 924 yards (13.8 ypc) with 4 TD. Just like Pittman, his production is not overwhelming enough for him to become an automatic #1 WR, but he’s talented and will have the chance to prove himself.

To go along with the five players above, Sidney Mbanasor played 12 snaps last year but did not have any catches. There are also two exciting true freshmen on the roster who could make a splash in the WR room: Mikey Matthews (5’8”, 180 lbs), and Daidren Zipperer (6’0”, 175 lbs)





Tight Ends:

Thomas Yassmin: Yassmin had 368 snaps last year and was rated 64.6. He had 13 catches for 301 yards (23.2 ypc, #1 on the team) with 6 TD (#2 on the team).

Brant Kuithe: Kuithe was just #3 among the TEs in snaps last year due to his injury, but he is the most experienced TE on the roster, with 1,802 career snaps. He was rated 69.4 last year, his lowest PFF rating as a Ute, and had 19 catches for 206 yards (10.8 ypc) and 3 TE.

Landen King: The 6’5”, 225 pound Auburn transfer is listed at TE. He played 66 snaps in 2 years at Auburn, with 6 catches on 10 targets for 83 yards (13.8 ypc) and 1 TD.

Those are all of the players with game experience. Miki Suguturaga was moved over from defensive end, but hasn’t played any game snaps at tight end yet. Hayden Erickson played 11 snaps last year but wasn’t targeted. Utah also has two young TEs in CJ Jacobsen (6’4”, 228 lbs), and Snow College transfer Dallen Bentley (6’4”, 262 lbs).





Offensive Linemen:

Keaton Bills: Bills had 967 snaps last year (all at LG) and 1,814 in his Ute career. He was rated 71.7 (68.9 passing, 70.6 rushing) with no penalties.

Sataoa Laumea: Laumea had 948 snaps last year (929 at RT, 19 at RG) and 2,213 in his Ute career. He was rated 57.6 (46.5 passing, 62.5 rushing) and had 5 penalties.

Michael Mokofisi: Mokofisi had 724 snaps last year (all at RG) and 773 in his Ute career. He was rated 54.1 (42.2 passing, 56.2 rushing) and had 3 penalties.

Jaren Kump: Kump had 302 snaps last year (298 at RG, 4 at RT) and 760 in his Ute career. He was rated 44.4 (55.8 passing, 38.0 rushing) with 2 penalties.

Johnny Maea: Maea had 150 snaps last year (all at C) and 303 in his Ute career. He was rated 61.1 (77.0 passing, 59.6 rushing) with 2 penalties.

Falcon Kaumatule: Kaumatule had 112 snaps last year (all at RT) and 129 in his Ute career. He was rated 68.9 (37.8 passing and 72.8 rushing) with no penalties.

Kolinu’u Faaiu: Faaiu had 88 snaps last year (80 at C, 8 at LG), the first of his Ute career. He was rated 70.8 (71.9 passing, 70.3 rushing) with no penalties.

Zereoue Williams: Williams had 76 snaps last year (all at LT) and 90 in his Ute career. He was rated 73.7 (73.3 passing, 70.4 rushing) with no penalties.

Tanoa Togiai: Togiai had 67 snaps last year (all at LG) and 73 in his Ute career. He was rated 74.4 (81.2 passing, 76.0 rushing) with 1 penalty.

That’s 9 OL with some game experience last year. That’s to say nothing of the many talented recruits waiting for their opportunity, including Roger Alderman (6’4”, 275 lbs), Keith Olson (6’6”, 312 lbs), Caleb Lomu (6’5”, 290 lbs), Spencer Fano (6’5”, 300 lb), returned missionary Solatoa Moea’i (6’5”, 338 lbs). Alex Harrison was also a top Utah recruit in 2020, although he’s only played on special teams so far.

Essentially, this should be the most talented group of Utah offensive linemen in recent memory. There’s significant experience and a ton of talent. The Utah coaching staff should absolutely be able to put together a fantastic OL from this group.

Last year’s offense was playing well, despite injuries and the issues surrounding running back Tavion Thomas. They were 8th in 3rd down conversion percentage (.506), 30th in overall completion percentage (.646), 50th in passing yards (249.2 ypg), 11th in rushing yards (217.6 ypg), 29th in passing efficiency (148.74), 6th in time of possession (33.6 min per game), 17th in total offense, and most importantly, 11th in scoring (38.6 ppg). One offensive area that could use improvement is interceptions, as the QBs threw 10 last year (T65th).





Now let’s take a look at the defense.





Defensive Tackles:

Junior Tafuna: For the second year in a row, Junior played the most snaps at DT, with 562 this year and a rating of 61.4. He had 27 tackles, 20 QB pressures, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, and 1 INT, with 4 missed tackles.

Aliki Vimahi: Vimahi played 382 snaps last year and was rated 49.3. He had 14 tackles, 8 QB pressures, 2 TFL, and 1 sack, with 5 missed tackles.

Simote Pepa: Pepa had a big freshman year, playing 290 snaps and rating 74.5 (tied with Cole Bishop for #4 on the defense). He had 27 tackles, 17 QB pressures, 6 TFL, 4 sacks, and 2 PBU with only 1 missed tackle.

Keanu Tanuvasa: Tanuvasa had a good season in limited action in his first season back from his mission, playing only 41 snaps but rating 66.8 and getting 2 QB pressures, 6 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, and 1 PBU.

The group also includes Tevita Fotu (RS SO who committed way back in 2018, hasn’t seen the field yet due to injuries and an LDS mission). Fotu has reportedly had big breakthroughs this offseason.





Defensive Ends

Connor O’Toole: O’Toole was the #2 DE last year behind Gabe Reid, getting 438 snaps and rating 64.2. He had 41 tackles, 23 QB pressures, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 1 PBU with 3 missed tackles.

Jonah Elliss: Elliss was #3 in snaps last year, with 394, and rated 73.8 (#8 on the defense). He had 26 tackles, 25 QB pressures, 6 TFL, and 3 sacks with 4 missed tackles.

Van Fillinger: Van actually had fewer snaps than Suguturaga last year because of his injury at midseason, with only 212. Despite limited action, he was rated 64.7 and had 18 tackles, 14 QB pressures, 5 TFL, 5 sacks, and 3 missed tackles.

Other scholarship DEs on the roster are Logan Fano, Jonah Lea’ea, Ka’eo Akana, and Chase Kennedy.





Linebackers

Karene Reid: Reid had 676 snaps last year and was rated 74.3 (#6 on the defense, just a hair ahead of his brother, Gabe). He had 72 tackles (#3), 24 QB pressures, 9.5 TFL (#3), 5 sacks (T#2), 1 INT and 3 PBU with 10 missed tackles.

Lander Barton: Barton had 418 snaps last year and was rated 72.8 (#9 on the defense). He had 46 tackles (#5), 15 QB pressures, 8 TFL (#4), 4.5 sacks (#5), and 1 PBU with 3 missed tackles.

Those are the two returning Utah players with at least 50 snaps last year. Utah also got a huge transfer from Stanford in Levani Damuni, where he had 558 snaps last year and was rated 55.8, notching 76 tackles (#1 on Stanford’s defense), 3.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, and 1 PBU.

Utah has two young linebackers who have played a little bit in Justin Medlock who played 45 snaps last year in his RS year (rated 60.2) with 2 QB pressures and 2 tackles and Haden Furey who played 26 snaps last year (rated 71.5) with 9 tackles and 1 TFL. Sione Fotu also played in 2020, but hasn’t played since due to an LDS mission. Other listed scholarship linebackers are Josh Calvert (who has been limited due to injury), and freshman Owen Chambliss.





Cornerbacks:

JaTravis Broughton: Broughton was right behind Clark Phillips III in snaps, with 604, and was rated 64.0. He had 46 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, gave up 28 receptions on 44 targets (63.6%), and had 2 PBU with 4 missed tackles.

Zemaiah Vaughn: Vaughn had 524 snaps last year and was rated 76.9 (#3 on the defense). He had 25 tackles, 1 TFL, gave up 22 catches on 44 targets (50%) and had 9 PBU with 6 missed tackles.

Broughton and Vaughn are the only returning corners with at least 50 snaps last year. Utah got another big transfer at this position as well, with Miles Battle coming over from Ole Miss. Battle played 375 snaps last year and was rated 62.2, with 38 tackles, giving up 27 catches on 38 targets (71.1%), 4 PBU and 1 INT with 5 missed tackles.

Faybian Marks played 41 snaps in 4 games and was rated 46.3, with 1 tackle and giving up 2 catches on 2 targets. Kenzel Lawler played 31 snaps in 3 games and was rated 56.4, giving up 1 catch on 2 targets. Sione Vaki also played more nickel (195 snaps) than safety (120 snaps), but is listed as a safety so we should assume that’s where he’s playing until shown otherwise. Utah also has Tao Johnson, Smith Snowden, Jocelyn Malaska, CJ Blocker, and Elijah Davis.

There’s a ton of young talent at corner, and they are going to get a shot to show themselves this year, as Utah returns two great corners to start, but not much experience behind them. Expect Battle to also see significant reps.





Safeties:

Cole Bishop: Bishop played 740 snaps last year and was rated 75.5 (#4). He had 83 tackles (#1), 21 QB pressures, 6 TFL (T#5), 1.5 sacks, and gave up 29 catches on 37 targets (78.4) with 3 PBU and 1 INT along with 17 missed tackles.

Sione Vaki: Vaki played 321 snaps last year, at both nickel and safety, and was rated 79.5 (#2), with 41 tackles, 3 QB pressures, 3.5 TFL, and gave up 21 catches on 30 targets (70%) with 3 PBU along with 2 missed tackles

Along with Bishop and Vaki, Utah also gets Nate Ritchie back from his LDS mission. Ritchie played 340 snaps in the shortened 2020 season, rating 58.8 with 27 tackles, 4 QB pressures, 3 TFL, 1 sack, and gave up 13 catches on 20 targets (65%) with 1 PBU along with 10 missed tackles.

Utah got transfer Briton Allen from USC this offseason. Allen hasn’t played since 2020 due to injury, but if he’s healthy he could be a force, as he was a talented safety with offers from all over. JUCO safety Jadon Pearson has played mostly special teams so far. Bryson Reeves has also mostly played special teams after moving over from WR, as has safety Darrien “Bleu” Stewart. Utah also has several talented recruits lined up, including Johnathan Hall. Hall has already worked his way into the two-deep.





Last year’s defense was very good, despite their youth. They were 15th in 3rd down stops (.315), T4th in defensive TDs (4), T40th in INTs (12), T14th in turnovers forced (24), 18th in run defense (111.4 ypg), 27th in scoring defense (21.43 ppg), 27th in total defense (334.1 ypg). One area that could use some improvement is passing yards (222.6 per game, 61st nationally), but that comes with the territory when you play USC twice. Utah has a ton of returning experience, although a couple of big playmakers will be missed. Still, this year’s defense should be expected to be even better than last year’s.

Overall, this should be a very good team. There is a ton of talent and experience at every level except WR, but with the talent and experience at QB, TE, RB, and OL, the WR will have a chance to get open. The defense should also improve from last year, and should be expected to be a top 15 defense and could end up even better than that.

Utah’s schedule is tough, with home games against Florida (receiving votes), UCLA (receiving votes), and #15 Oregon, along with road games at Baylor (receiving votes), #18 ORST, #6 USC, and #10 UW. Even a road game at Arizona (receiving a couple of votes in the coaches’ poll) could be tough.

All that is to say that this should be a very good team, but the record may be very similar due to the schedule difficulty. Still, there’s nothing to suggest that Utah can’t make a run at a 5th-straight conference championship game appearance (excluding the 2020 Covid season). If things break Utah’s way, another title is certainly within reach, and a first-ever playoff appearance isn’t out of the question.



