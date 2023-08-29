



The 2023 football season is almost here, as No. 14 Utah faces Florida with a chance to get revenge for last year’s stunning loss in the Swamp. Let’s take a look at what the Gators lost from last year’s team, and then we’ll take a look at what we expect to see this year.

First, here’s who they lost on offense (above 150 snaps last year):

QB - Anthony Richardson. Richardson was taken as the #4 overall pick in the NFL draft. He played 767 snaps last year (and 973 in his career) and was rated 80.3. He went 176/327 (53.8%) for 2549 yards (7.8 ypa) with 17 TD and 9 INT plus 103 rushing attempts for 654 yards (6.3 ypa) and 9 TD.

OL - Ethan White. White transferred to USC this offseason. He played 718 snaps (all at LG) for Florida last year (and 1,549 in his career) and was rated 70.0.

OL - O’Cyrus Torrence. Torrence was taken in the 2nd round last year by the Bills after playing 698 snaps (all at RG) for Florida last year (and 3,065 in his career, although the prior three years at LA Lafayette). He was rated 88.0 last year (#1 on the team).

OL - Richard Gouraige. Gouraige was taken as a FA by the Bills last year after playing 678 snaps (mostly at LT) for Florida last year (and 2,941 in his career). He was rated 70.7.

WR - Xzavier Henderson. Henderson transferred to Cincinnati last year after playing 504 snaps for Florida (with 1,142 in his career). He was rated 67.1 and had 36 catches on 50 targets (72.0%) for 406 yards (11.3 ypc) with 2 TD and only 1 drop.

WR - Justin Shorter. Shorter was taken in the 5th round by the Bills after playing 436 snaps for Florida (with 1,825 in his career, including 2 years at Penn St.). He was rated 74.0 and had 29 catches on 51 targets (56.9%) for 577 yards (19.9 ypc) with 2 TD and no drops.

OL - Michael Tarquin. Tarquin transferred to USC this offseason after playing 305 snaps (mostly at RT) last year (and 803 in his career). He was rated 72.5 by PFF.

WR - Daejon Reynolds. Reynolds transferred to Pitt this offseason after playing 166 snaps last year (and 175 in his career) and was rated 63.4. He had 11 catches on 16 targets (68.8%) for 244 yards (22.2 ypc) with 2 TD and 3 drops.

The Covers.com injury report also lists transfer RB - Cam Carroll. He has not played for Florida yet, but had 312 attempts for 1638 yards (5.3 ypc) for Tulane the past 4 years. Several other offensive players are questionable, including the top two TE and three WR, but I will treat them as expected to play.

There’s a clear theme with the losses. Three starting OL (and the top backup), two starting WR (and the #5 WR in snaps), plus the star QB. The trouble with losing QB and WR is that you want to lean on your running game, but the OL losses may make that difficult.



