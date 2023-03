The 2023 NFL Combine has come to an end, and the four Utes who participated all had varying results. Now they’ll prepare for Utah’s Pro Day and lock in private workouts and interviews with teams leading up to the NFL Draft. 2022 Consensus All-American cornerback Clark Phillips III was the first to showcase his talents. While he excelled well during his on the field drills, showcasing his elite instincts, he’ll look to improve his 4.51 40 time at Utah’s Pro Day. He’ll also have limited time to increase his 33 inch vertical. Where he’ll earn extra points with NFL front offices is how well he interviews, starting at the Combine and leading into the coming months.



There might not be a faster rising name in the draft right now than tight end Dalton Kincaid. Utah’s intriguing tight end went after Phillips III, although he only participated in all off-field activities. Kincaid is recovering from two fractures in his back that he suffered against Colorado. The injury didn’t require surgery and he fought through the pain to play in Utah’s Pac-12 Championship Game victory over USC. Due to his elite ball skills and moves after the catch, Kincaid is suddenly being talked about as a potential Top-15 pick and the No. 1 tight end in the draft. He’s even been drawing comparisons to Kansas City’s Travis Kelce. Utah’s Pro Day will be well represented by NFL teams, as they’ll want to see Kincaid in action.



Braeden Daniels — Utah’s durable and versatile leader for the offensive line — came in with a lot to gain. After starting at tackle, his game is more tailored to the guard position at the NFL level. He’ll want to gain weight, as he came in at 294 pounds, but he showcased athleticism in his drills. Daniels will wait to do the bench press, but he ran a 4.99 40. It was a performance that should increase his odds of getting drafted and a solid Utah Pro Day will increase his stock even more.



Running back Tavion Thomas was hoping to show flashes of what made him so elite during the Utes 2021 season. According to the official measurements, he’s down to 237 pounds after playing the 2022 season north of 250 pounds. He struggled with a 4.74 second 40 time and his 10 and 20 yard splits weren’t where he or NFL teams would want them to be either — at 1.66 and 2.76 seconds, respectively. After leaving the team before the Colorado game, UteNation is working to confirm whether he’ll be at Utah’s Pro Day or not. If it’s indeed an option, it’s one that Thomas would be smart to take and try to improve upon his Combine numbers.