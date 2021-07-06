Countdown to Kickoff: No. 58 Junior Tafuna





Now with under 60 days left until kickoff, UteNation takes a look at no. 58 Junior Tafuna. A local product out of Bingham HS, Tafuna went on a LDS mission directly out of high school, but came back early and enrolled at the University of Utah for the 2020 season—a season in which he didn’t see any action.

Recruited as a linebacker/defensive end, he finds himself in a similar situation to current Ute Maxs Tupai. Like Tupai did early in his career, Tafuna is currently a bit of a “tweener.” The 6-foot-3 and 255 pounder is listed as a defensive tackle.

Like it seems to be on a yearly basis, defensive tackle is one of the deepest positions on the Utah roster. Therefore, his path to playing time in 2021 is likely an uphill battle.





UteNation take

If he really is his current listed weight, that would mean that Tafuna is either another year away from meaningful snaps or they could use him on obvious passing downs in 2021. Also keep in mind, after returning from his mission last year, he immediately gained 20 pounds in a matter of a couple months.

Tafuna came to Utah as a long, lean and athletic prospect—all of the traits the Utes staff looks for in finding defenders that grow into the defensive tackle position.





Alex remembers Tafuna’s recruitment

A 3-star 2019 linebacker prospect and a member of the Bingham Three—with Simote Pepa and Lolani Langi—Tafuna was the no. 7 rated player in Utah that season. He chose the Utes over several other suitors, including Oregon, Washington State, Nebraska, Boise State and BYU. Ultimately in the end it came down to the Utes and the Cougars of Pullman, Washington.

He committed relatively early on in the process and shut down his recruitment, staying true to the Utes all the way through signing day.



