The Buffalo Bills just selected Dalton Kincaid, the best pass-catcher in the 2023 NFL Draft. The University of Utah tight end did not participate in drills at the NFL Combine or the Utah Pro Day. However, that didn’t stop teams from targeting him in the first round.





Now fully cleared from his back injury, the Bills and All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen have added a crucial piece to their puzzle. Kincaid will be expected to be an immediate contributor and a difference maker.

As the pick approached, the Bills sent picks no. 27 and no. 130 to Jacksonville to move up for pick no. 25. Before the trade, the Dallas Cowboys had emerged as the favorite to land Kincaid at no. 26, making the trade a necessity for Buffalo.

Kincaid was a key piece to the Utah offense in 2022. He hauled in 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. His performance on October 15th against USC is one of the greatest performances by a tight end in the history of college football, with 16 receptions for 234 yards and one touchdown.

Overall, in his career with the Utes, Kincaid racked up 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns. In his entire collegiate career, including his first two years at San Diego, he racked up 175 receptions for 2623 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Under the tutelage of coach Freddie Whittingham, Kincaid came to Utah as a receiving threat and quickly emerged into an all-around tight end. In 2022, he was named First Team All-Pac-12 and PFF Second Team All-American.