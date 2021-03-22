UteNation - WR Hagen Staying Busy as Offers Grow





During the 2020 high school football season, as Corner Canyon HS quarterback Jaxon Dart began to emerge onto the scene, so did one of his favorite receivers, three-star junior Cody Hagen (6-foot-1 and 180 pounds). Both were a significant reason that the Corner Canyon ran the table and dominated every team in their path.

Now with Dart off to USC, it’s Hagen’s turn to be the offensive leader and go through the recruiting process.

“It has been really fun, said Hagen. “Tons of awesome coaches that have treated me so well. I’m just being patient with it and keeping my focus on offseason workouts for football and running track.”

On the track, Hagen runs a 4.42 40 and a 10.8 100, so those are also elite assets he brings to the field, to go along with his football speed and knowing how to get open.

Hagen has 17 offers and four from P5 schools, if the teams showing him the most love lately is any indication, that list is sure to grow sooner rather than later.

“Utah, BYU, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Oregon St, Utah St, UCLA, USC, Air Force,” said Hagen, of the teams he’s hearing most from. “I’m hoping to make some visits to schools soon so I can be more sure of what I want to do.”

Hagen is keeping a busy schedule this offseason with multiple 7v7 tournaments in Florida, Arizona, Texas, and locally in Utah. He’s also lifting and agility work every day. He’s also participating in track for Corner Canyon.

As for his recruitment with the Utes, so far it’s been a team effort with the staff, as he’s a priority recruit.

“There are a lot of coaches staying in touch with me at Utah,” he said. “Coach Bumphis, Scalley, Harding, and Shah. They are all great guys that I enjoy talking with.”

That relationship with new Utah wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is just beginning.

“I’m just getting to know Coach Bumphis with him just being hired,” said Hagen. “We have texted back and forth and he seems really cool. He is very complimentary and very interested in my track performances, each week.”

If he were to make the call and play for the Utes, Hagen would join a familiar face, 2020 four-star and Rivals 250 recruit Van Fillinger, his former teammate.

Hagen would like to be committed to a school before the summer ends, depending on when the dead period is over and if he’s able to visit schools and meet coaches in person.

When he makes that decision, he already knows what he’s looking for.

“Strong academic program, great coaches and teammates, opportunity to play early, and a program with a winning culture,” said Hagen.

A lot of what he’s looking for can be found in Salt Lake City, but before that decision comes, Hagen will focus on his strength, speed, agility, and sharpening up his routes.



